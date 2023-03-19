Heading 3

Timeless beauty Preity Zinta’s lookbook

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 19, 2023

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram


Preity Zinta is known for her elegant and sophisticated style

Elegance at its best

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram

She often opts for classic outfits such as sarees and suits with Indian vibes

Love for traditional 

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram

Her wardrobe includes a range of vibrant colours and patterns, as well as statement accessories

Vibrant patterns

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram 

She has a preference for high-quality fabrics such as silk and chiffon, adding to the luxurious feel of her outfits

Luxe fabric

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram 

Preity Zinta is often seen sporting designer wear, including pieces from top Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee

High-End Designers

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram 

She also has a love for dresses and can be seen wearing them in various styles and cuts

Dresses galore 

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram

Her signature makeup look includes nude lips and minimal eye makeup, creating a natural and effortless look

Minimalism

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram

Preity Zinta is a fan of statement jewellery, often adding a touch of glamour to her outfits with statement earrings or necklaces

Statement Pieces

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram

She has a knack for pairing contrasting colours and prints, creating a bold yet cohesive look

Bold yet sophisticated

Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram 

Overall, Preity Zinta's style is sophisticated, elegant, and feminine, with a modern twist that keeps her, looks fresh and exciting

Fresh looks

