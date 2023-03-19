Timeless beauty Preity Zinta’s lookbook
mar 19, 2023
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Preity Zinta is known for her elegant and sophisticated style
Elegance at its best
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
She often opts for classic outfits such as sarees and suits with Indian vibes
Love for traditional
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Her wardrobe includes a range of vibrant colours and patterns, as well as statement accessories
Vibrant patterns
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
She has a preference for high-quality fabrics such as silk and chiffon, adding to the luxurious feel of her outfits
Luxe fabric
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Preity Zinta is often seen sporting designer wear, including pieces from top Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee
High-End Designers
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
She also has a love for dresses and can be seen wearing them in various styles and cuts
Dresses galore
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Her signature makeup look includes nude lips and minimal eye makeup, creating a natural and effortless look
Minimalism
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Preity Zinta is a fan of statement jewellery, often adding a touch of glamour to her outfits with statement earrings or necklaces
Statement Pieces
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
She has a knack for pairing contrasting colours and prints, creating a bold yet cohesive look
Bold yet sophisticated
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Overall, Preity Zinta's style is sophisticated, elegant, and feminine, with a modern twist that keeps her, looks fresh and exciting
Fresh looks
