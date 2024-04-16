Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 16, 2024

Timeless Elegance FT. Madhuri Dixit 

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri looked gorgeous in this opulent butter yellow ensemble; it was adorned with white floral prints that enhanced the look royally 

#1

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

A black saree can never disappoint!The elegant actress shimmered grace in this saree look; paired with a floral embellished blouse and open tresses

#2

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

The yesteryear actress knows how to slay western and traditional looks alike! She donned a stunning white satin gown with black detailing on the sides 

#3

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

Dixit’s Fuchsia pant-suit look is emitting boss lady vibes; she accessorized her look with a stunning green emerald centerpiece necklace 

#4

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

The Hum Aapke Hain Kaun Actress looked graceful in this shimmery sequin purple saree; she paired it alongside a black blouse, complementing the saree’s border

#5

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

#6

She opted for a wild print green ensemble. A casual yet classy fit; perfect for beachy getaways 

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri’s white frill saree is an ethereal fit; she accessorized her look with opulent Indian jewelry 

#7

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

The Fame Game Actress opted for a vibrant yellow silk saree that made her look regal; she paired it with a stunning shawl to complete her look

#8

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

An icy blue saree is a perfect ensemble choice for summers; the border and edges of the saree were heavily embroidered that enhanced the saree look! 

#9

Image source- Instagram@madhuridixitnene

Madhuri nailed this stunning pastel gown look; indeed a sight to behold! 

#10

