Times Alia Bhatt looked pretty in pink
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 20, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink and gold kurta and sharara pants from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection
Fabulous In Pink
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
The diva served stunning maternity fashion goals in a hot pink mini dress and a matching coat
Maternity Style Goals
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
Prettiest Diva
She looked pretty as always in a frothy pink chiffon ruffle dress from Gucci featuring a pussybow neckline
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked ravishing in a baby pink ruched dress by Magda Butrym
Ravishing
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress stole the show in a bespoke Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga
Bride Goals
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia served festive style goals in a blush pink lehenga that featured a matching dupatta
Festive Style
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She looked stunning in a baby pink off-shoulder dress
Stop & Stare
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her pretty pink Indo-western set took our breath away
Pretty In Pink
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She kept things casual yet snazzy in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink top and blue high-waisted jeans
Snazzy Girl
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She put her glam ethnic foot forward in a bright pink sequined blouse and a colourful floral pink skirt
Radiant
