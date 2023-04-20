Heading 3

Times Alia Bhatt looked pretty in pink

Neenaz Akhtar

APRIL 20, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink and gold kurta and sharara pants from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection 

Fabulous In Pink 

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram 

The diva served stunning maternity fashion goals in a hot pink mini dress and a matching coat

Maternity Style Goals

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

Prettiest Diva

She looked pretty as always in a frothy pink chiffon ruffle dress from Gucci featuring a pussybow neckline

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked ravishing in a baby pink ruched dress by Magda Butrym

Ravishing

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra actress stole the show in a bespoke Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga

Bride Goals 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia served festive style goals in a blush pink lehenga that featured a matching dupatta 

Festive Style 

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram 

She looked stunning in a baby pink off-shoulder dress

Stop & Stare 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her pretty pink Indo-western set took our breath away

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She kept things casual yet snazzy in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink top and blue high-waisted jeans

Snazzy Girl 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She put her glam ethnic foot forward in a bright pink sequined blouse and a colourful floral pink skirt

Radiant 

