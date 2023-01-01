Heading 3

Times Alia Bhatt slayed in black outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

While out and about in the city, the coolest mom-to-be rocked a pair of black cargo pants and a buttoned shirt from the label Dhruv Kapoor.

Beauty In Black 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

To switch things up, she was decked up in a gorgeous black and silver mini dress with a dramatic black train by Yousef Akbar. 

Rockstar Vibes 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

No wardrobe is complete without an LBD and even Alia agrees as she herself swears by this little black number with shimmery details all over. 

Classic LBD

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

A beautiful rendition of the classic silhouette, her stunning black anarkali by Punit Balana adorned with delicate silver embellishments stole the show.

Stunning Desi Style

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

In the same arena, she picked out another black and gold ensemble that consisted of a long black kurti, a matching dupatta, and palazzo pants.

Bewitching In Black 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She dazzled in a simple yet sophisticated black lehenga adorned with minimal floral work, by Shyamal & Bhumika. 

Desi Queen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bhatt channelled her inner princess in a statement black gown with a corset bodice and a voluminous train that added the right amount of drama! 

Princess Vibes 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress upped the ante in an all-black pinstriped pantsuit by Leo & Lin.

Boss Babe 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In an off-shoulder leather top and matching black pants, she showed off her stunning fashionista side. 

Stylish As Always

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Keeping things classy yet edgy, she rocked an all-black blazer dress with shimmery pink embellishments on the sleeves. 

Bold Look

