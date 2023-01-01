Times Alia Bhatt slayed in black outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
While out and about in the city, the coolest mom-to-be rocked a pair of black cargo pants and a buttoned shirt from the label Dhruv Kapoor.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
To switch things up, she was decked up in a gorgeous black and silver mini dress with a dramatic black train by Yousef Akbar.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
No wardrobe is complete without an LBD and even Alia agrees as she herself swears by this little black number with shimmery details all over.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
A beautiful rendition of the classic silhouette, her stunning black anarkali by Punit Balana adorned with delicate silver embellishments stole the show.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
In the same arena, she picked out another black and gold ensemble that consisted of a long black kurti, a matching dupatta, and palazzo pants.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She dazzled in a simple yet sophisticated black lehenga adorned with minimal floral work, by Shyamal & Bhumika.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bhatt channelled her inner princess in a statement black gown with a corset bodice and a voluminous train that added the right amount of drama!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress upped the ante in an all-black pinstriped pantsuit by Leo & Lin.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
In an off-shoulder leather top and matching black pants, she showed off her stunning fashionista side.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Keeping things classy yet edgy, she rocked an all-black blazer dress with shimmery pink embellishments on the sleeves.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.