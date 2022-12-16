Heading 3

Times Deepika Padukone turned heads!

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Red Alert

Raising the bar for the hotness quotient, Deepika Padukone went all-out in a flaming red oversized blazer, matching flared pants, and a playful bralette

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a statement-making black and gold jacquard Louis Vuitton gown

Turning Heads 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Custom-made by Ashi Studio, her voluminous siena-orange gown looks straight out of a summer sartorial dream! 

Summer Dream

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Decked up in a Hollywood-esque black Alex Perry gown and bold red lips, the Pathaan actress left our jaws dropped on the floor!

Jaw-dropping

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She made an unforgettable fashion statement with a signature Sabyasachi drape and the super-hit ‘Fox Eye’ makeup

Statement In Sabyasachi

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her crisp and quirky black and white blazer dress paired with knee-high black boots and pink lips has us in a chokehold! 

Edgy

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Bold, sensuous, and everything in between, Deepika’s look in this Milo Maria dress has got us swooning!   

Fiery Hot

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

At the IIFA 2019, she wore an unconventional Gaurav Gupta costume and showed us why she’s the undisputed fashion mogul

Unconventional Choices

Image: Getty Images 

Her stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2019 in a custom metallic pink Zac Posen gown remains a masterpiece

Stunning As Always 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Acing the androgynous style and colour-blocking trend at the same time, she exudes fashionista vibes! 

Slay, Girl! 

