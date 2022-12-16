Times Deepika Padukone turned heads!
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Red Alert
Raising the bar for the hotness quotient, Deepika Padukone went all-out in a flaming red oversized blazer, matching flared pants, and a playful bralette
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a statement-making black and gold jacquard Louis Vuitton gown
Turning Heads
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Custom-made by Ashi Studio, her voluminous siena-orange gown looks straight out of a summer sartorial dream!
Summer Dream
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Decked up in a Hollywood-esque black Alex Perry gown and bold red lips, the Pathaan actress left our jaws dropped on the floor!
Jaw-dropping
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She made an unforgettable fashion statement with a signature Sabyasachi drape and the super-hit ‘Fox Eye’ makeup
Statement In Sabyasachi
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her crisp and quirky black and white blazer dress paired with knee-high black boots and pink lips has us in a chokehold!
Edgy
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Bold, sensuous, and everything in between, Deepika’s look in this Milo Maria dress has got us swooning!
Fiery Hot
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
At the IIFA 2019, she wore an unconventional Gaurav Gupta costume and showed us why she’s the undisputed fashion mogul
Unconventional Choices
Image: Getty Images
Her stunning appearance at the MET Gala 2019 in a custom metallic pink Zac Posen gown remains a masterpiece
Stunning As Always
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Acing the androgynous style and colour-blocking trend at the same time, she exudes fashionista vibes!
Slay, Girl!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.