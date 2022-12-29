Heading 3

Times Deepika Padukone wore red

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone made a stunning statement in a red bodycon latex dress from Miló Maria - a must-have for any fashionista's wardrobe!

Latest in Latex

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress stunned in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown featuring a striking plunging neckline and a stunning flared skirt

Ravishing red

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree, paired with a stylish halter-neck blouse

Desi Kudi

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The stunning Pathaan actress opted for a stylish look, pairing a puffed sleeves top with black leather pants - a combination that is sure to turn heads!

Chic girl 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone dazzled in a stunning strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta, complete with a breathtaking floor-sweeping train

Dream girl

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone sizzled in a Rosie Assoulin strappy dress, complete with puffy off-shoulder sleeves and a daring plunging neckline

Ready in red

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone made a bold statement in a fiery red power suit by Jacquemus, paired with a classic pair of sneakers. Talk about a power look!

Glam much 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wowed in a stunning floral saree by Sabyasachi! The elegant piece featured beautiful cream-colored roses scattered gracefully over the fabric

Ethnic it up

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone sparkled in a ravishing red Sabyasachi sleeveless dress with intricate embellishments, a daring backless design, and fringe details

Sassy and saucy

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone caught everyone's eye when she stepped out in a bold, all-red pantsuit by Magda Butrym

Boss Babe

