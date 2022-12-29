Times Deepika Padukone wore red
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone made a stunning statement in a red bodycon latex dress from Miló Maria - a must-have for any fashionista's wardrobe!
Latest in Latex
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress stunned in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown featuring a striking plunging neckline and a stunning flared skirt
Ravishing red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree, paired with a stylish halter-neck blouse
Desi Kudi
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The stunning Pathaan actress opted for a stylish look, pairing a puffed sleeves top with black leather pants - a combination that is sure to turn heads!
Chic girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone dazzled in a stunning strapless gown by Gaurav Gupta, complete with a breathtaking floor-sweeping train
Dream girl
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone sizzled in a Rosie Assoulin strappy dress, complete with puffy off-shoulder sleeves and a daring plunging neckline
Ready in red
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone made a bold statement in a fiery red power suit by Jacquemus, paired with a classic pair of sneakers. Talk about a power look!
Glam much
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone wowed in a stunning floral saree by Sabyasachi! The elegant piece featured beautiful cream-colored roses scattered gracefully over the fabric
Ethnic it up
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone sparkled in a ravishing red Sabyasachi sleeveless dress with intricate embellishments, a daring backless design, and fringe details
Sassy and saucy
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone caught everyone's eye when she stepped out in a bold, all-red pantsuit by Magda Butrym
Boss Babe
