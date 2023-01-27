Heading 3

Times Disha Patani turned heads

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 27, 2023

FASHION

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Slay, Girl

The Malang actress is ready to slay in a shimmery thigh-high slit skirt and a cropped deep-neck blouse

Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Turning Heads

The beauty shows off her gorgeous frame in a body-hugging black latex dress

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

She will make you stop and stare at her ravishing look in this ruched brown mini dress

Stop & Stare

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

She is a total bombshell in this looked like a total bombshell in this sexy black dress with intricate cut-outs

Bombshell 

Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Disha sets the temperature soaring in a navel-baring ruched skirt and a mini black crop top

Beauty In Black

Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Her sheer pink saree with a plunging neckline blouse can make heads turn

Patakha

Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She exudes glam vibes in a short lilac dress with strappy sleeves

Glam Queen

Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Her little shimmery dress with sparkles all over is the perfect party-ready outfit

Shimmer & Shine

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

She left us gasping at her gorgeous look in this strapless red dress with a deep plunging neckline

Too Hot To Handle

