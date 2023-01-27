Times Disha Patani turned heads
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 27, 2023
FASHION
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Slay, Girl
The Malang actress is ready to slay in a shimmery thigh-high slit skirt and a cropped deep-neck blouse
Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Turning Heads
The beauty shows off her gorgeous frame in a body-hugging black latex dress
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She will make you stop and stare at her ravishing look in this ruched brown mini dress
Stop & Stare
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She is a total bombshell in this looked like a total bombshell in this sexy black dress with intricate cut-outs
Bombshell
Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Disha sets the temperature soaring in a navel-baring ruched skirt and a mini black crop top
Beauty In Black
Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Her sheer pink saree with a plunging neckline blouse can make heads turn
Patakha
Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram
She exudes glam vibes in a short lilac dress with strappy sleeves
Glam Queen
Source: Aastha Sharma Instagram
Her little shimmery dress with sparkles all over is the perfect party-ready outfit
Shimmer & Shine
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
She left us gasping at her gorgeous look in this strapless red dress with a deep plunging neckline
Too Hot To Handle
