Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 30, 2023
Times Karisma Kapoor slayed in a saree
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looked fabulous as ever in a stunning brown Sabyasachi saree and a short cape-style blouse
Fabulous As Always
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked radiant in a hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse
Delightful In White
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The diva is a visual delight in this pre-draped blush-pink drape by Anamika Khanna
Delightful
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a red-hued printed saree and a strappy sequinned blouse
Desi Patakha
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
This simple black saree with embroidery looked fantastic on her
Black Love
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star served major ethnic goals in a pink and yellow Kanjeevaram drape
Classic Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma grabbed all eyeballs as she sported a red Raw Mago saree featuring floral embroidery
OOTD
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
This monochrome red saree paired with a high-neck blouse looked every bit perfect on her
Lady In Red
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She served some wedding guest-style inspiration in a sequined black saree
Wedding Guest Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Her pearly pink saree adorned with little gold and blue blooms stole the show
Pretty In Pink
