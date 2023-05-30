Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

MAY 30, 2023

Times Karisma Kapoor slayed in a saree

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


Karisma Kapoor looked fabulous as ever in a stunning brown Sabyasachi saree and a short cape-style blouse

Fabulous As Always 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


She looked radiant in a hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse

Delightful In White 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


The diva is a visual delight in this pre-draped blush-pink drape by Anamika Khanna 

Delightful

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 


She looked gorgeous in a red-hued printed saree and a strappy sequinned blouse 

Desi Patakha

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


This simple black saree with embroidery looked fantastic on her 

Black Love

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star served major ethnic goals in a pink and yellow Kanjeevaram drape

Classic Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


Karisma grabbed all eyeballs as she sported a red Raw Mago saree featuring floral embroidery 

OOTD 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


This monochrome red saree paired with a high-neck blouse looked every bit perfect on her

Lady In Red

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


She served some wedding guest-style inspiration in a sequined black saree

Wedding Guest Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


Her pearly pink saree adorned with little gold and blue blooms stole the show 

Pretty In Pink 

