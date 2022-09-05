Heading 3
Times Katrina Kaif rocked ethnic outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat looked stunning in her desi avatar featuring a beautiful sheer Sabyasachi saree and a bralette-style blouse
Stunner In Saree
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
For the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she twinned with Vicky in yellow ethnic wear. Her buttery yellow georgette sharara set stole the show!
Festive Style
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
Her bridal trousseau featuring an exquisitely crafted red lehenga by Sabyasachi did nothing but reiterate her love for timeless ethnic outfits!
Prettiest Bride
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked ethereal in her blush pink chiffon saree featuring gold and silver sequined borders in a triangular pattern and floral design, designed by Manish Malhotra
Exuding Elegance
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Sooryavanshi star was draped to perfection in a powder blue chiffon saree and a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Right Kind Of Blues
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She then made a spectacular case for sheer saree by sporting an earthy brown Sabyasachi drape paired with a full-sleeve embellished blouse
Fashionista Vibes
Lehengas hold a special place in her ethnic wardrobe because she can absolutely rock them! And this bright red and yellow number serves as proof
Bright Hues
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For a festive celebration, she rocked yet another lehenga. This time, she chose to deck up in a pristine white creation by Anamika Khanna
Pristine Whites
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Gorgeous is her middle name and nothing justifies it better than a bespoke designer saree on her!
Stop & Stare
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
And we still cannot get over her classic red lehenga with embellished golden borders that was the point of envy for every desi fashionista out there!
Red Hot
