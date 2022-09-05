Heading 3

Times Katrina Kaif rocked ethnic outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat looked stunning in her desi avatar featuring a beautiful sheer Sabyasachi saree and a bralette-style blouse

Stunner In Saree

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

For the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she twinned with Vicky in yellow ethnic wear. Her buttery yellow georgette sharara set stole the show!

Festive Style

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

Her bridal trousseau featuring an exquisitely crafted red lehenga by Sabyasachi did nothing but reiterate her love for timeless ethnic outfits!

Prettiest Bride

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked ethereal in her blush pink chiffon saree featuring gold and silver sequined borders in a triangular pattern and floral design, designed by Manish Malhotra

Exuding Elegance

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Sooryavanshi star was draped to perfection in a powder blue chiffon saree and a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Right Kind Of Blues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She then made a spectacular case for sheer saree by sporting an earthy brown Sabyasachi drape paired with a full-sleeve embellished blouse

Fashionista Vibes

Lehengas hold a special place in her ethnic wardrobe because she can absolutely rock them! And this bright red and yellow number serves as proof

Bright Hues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For a festive celebration, she rocked yet another lehenga. This time, she chose to deck up in a pristine white creation by Anamika Khanna

Pristine Whites

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Gorgeous is her middle name and nothing justifies it better than a bespoke designer saree on her!

Stop & Stare

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

And we still cannot get over her classic red lehenga with embellished golden borders that was the point of envy for every desi fashionista out there!

Red Hot

