Times Priyanka Chopra rocked a pantsuit
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 8, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Matrix Resurrections actress rocked a floral pantsuit from Rahul Mishra’s couture festive edit 2022.
Image: Getty Images
She aced a head-to-toe all-white look by opting for a tailored oversized blazer and flared white pants.
Image: Pinkvilla
She channelled her inner boss lady in a plaid pantsuit at the airport and our jaws dropped!
Image: Pinkvilla
Mrs. Jonas kept things chic in an oversized blazer with thick shoulder pads, a high-neck white tee, and a pair of high-waisted blue pants.
Image: Pinkvilla
The global star exuded major diva vibes in a fuchsia pink Sergio Hudson power suit.
Image: Pinkvilla
She won the ‘Boss Lady’ title in a loose-fitted pastel pink silk pantsuit which she styled with minimal makeup, a light glossy lip, and a messy hairdo.
Image: Getty Images
She attended the BeautyCon in Los Angeles in a white pantsuit and a sensuous black mesh blouse that revealed her toned midriff.
Image: Getty Images
Experimenting with unconventional looks, she rocked a simple black blazer that she wore over oversized glittery baggy pants.
Image: Getty Images
Making a statement in white, PeeCee wore her crisp white pantsuit without a blouse and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
She kept things formal yet snazzy in a simple striped pantsuit and a turtleneck black top.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.