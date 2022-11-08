Heading 3

Times Priyanka Chopra rocked a pantsuit

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Matrix Resurrections actress rocked a floral pantsuit from Rahul Mishra’s couture festive edit 2022. 

Floral Galore 

Image: Getty Images 

She aced a head-to-toe all-white look by opting for a tailored oversized blazer and flared white pants.   

Beauty In White

Image: Pinkvilla 

She channelled her inner boss lady in a plaid pantsuit at the airport and our jaws dropped! 

Classic

Image: Pinkvilla 

Mrs. Jonas kept things chic in an oversized blazer with thick shoulder pads, a high-neck white tee, and a pair of high-waisted blue pants. 

Style Goals

Image: Pinkvilla 

The global star exuded major diva vibes in a fuchsia pink Sergio Hudson power suit.

Power Pink

Image: Pinkvilla 

She won the ‘Boss Lady’ title in a loose-fitted pastel pink silk pantsuit which she styled with minimal makeup, a light glossy lip, and a messy hairdo.

Turning Heads

Image: Getty Images

She attended the BeautyCon in Los Angeles in a white pantsuit and a sensuous black mesh blouse that revealed her toned midriff. 

Sensuous Factor

Image: Getty Images

Experimenting with unconventional looks, she rocked a simple black blazer that she wore over oversized glittery baggy pants.

Unconventional Style

Image: Getty Images

Making a statement in white, PeeCee wore her crisp white pantsuit without a blouse and showed us how it’s done! 

Chic In White

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

She kept things formal yet snazzy in a simple striped pantsuit and a turtleneck black top. 

Stripes All The Way

