Times Priyanka Chopra wore white outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
july 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
At the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra channelled her inner diva in a signature white strapless gown from the bridal couture line by Georges Hobeika
Cannes Queen
Image: Getty Images
At the Billboard Music Awards, she walked down the red carpet in a stunning sparkly white bodycon dress with a ravishing plunging neckline
Sparkling Diva
Image: Getty Images
She proved her love for the hue when she debuted on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless white gown by Zuhair Murad
Stunner In White
Image: Getty Images
On the Emmys red carpet, she stunned in a white Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork all over
Ravishing Much
Redefining the formal style, she went the bold route in a crisp white double-breasted blazer dress with a plunging V neck and multi-hued buttons
Like A Boss
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
The beauty queen attended the BeautyCon in Los Angeles in a white pantsuit and a sensuous black mesh blouse that revealed her toned midriff
A Fashionista Always
The White Tiger actress' looked splendid in a glorious strapless gown adorned with feathers and a drape-like bodice
Graceful & Bold
Image: Getty Images
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she ensured her style was on point as she wore a pair of white ripped jeans with a breezy white shirt with the top buttons left open
Aerodrome Fashion
Image: Getty Images
She showed off toned legs at the Baywatch event in a sheer white number with a thigh-grazing silhouette
Diva Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva rocked a white satin full-sleeve shirt dress with a plunging neckline and accessorised it with statement yellow mesh peep-toe shoes
Striking Style
