Times Priyanka Chopra wore white outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

july 23, 2022

Image: Getty Images

At the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra channelled her inner diva in a signature white strapless gown from the bridal couture line by Georges Hobeika

Cannes Queen

Image: Getty Images

At the Billboard Music Awards, she walked down the red carpet in a stunning sparkly white bodycon dress with a ravishing plunging neckline

Sparkling Diva

Image: Getty Images

She proved her love for the hue when she debuted on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless white gown by Zuhair Murad

Stunner In White

Image: Getty Images

On the Emmys red carpet, she stunned in a white Balmain gown that was tailored with a mermaid fit and was adorned with beadwork all over

Ravishing Much

Redefining the formal style, she went the bold route in a crisp white double-breasted blazer dress with a plunging V neck and multi-hued buttons

Like A Boss 

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

The beauty queen attended the BeautyCon in Los Angeles in a white pantsuit and a sensuous black mesh blouse that revealed her toned midriff

A Fashionista Always

The White Tiger actress' looked splendid in a glorious strapless gown adorned with feathers and a drape-like bodice

Graceful & Bold

Image: Getty Images

Image: Pinkvilla

At the airport, she ensured her style was on point as she wore a pair of white ripped jeans with a breezy white shirt with the top buttons left open

Aerodrome Fashion

Image: Getty Images 

She showed off toned legs at the Baywatch event in a sheer white number with a thigh-grazing silhouette

Diva Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla 

The diva rocked a white satin full-sleeve shirt dress with a plunging neckline and accessorised it with statement yellow mesh peep-toe shoes

Striking Style

