Times Shanaya Kapoor wore neutral tones 

Shanaya Kapoor in leather pants? Yes, please! The star kid looks phenomenal as she poses in a neutral-toned tank top paired with brown leather pants. She completed the look with delicate gold jewellery
Shanaya is acing her belly dancing lessons and here’s the proof! Her brown crop top paired with beige joggers is the perfect neutral-toned combination!
Iced coffee is equal to self care and Shanaya agrees to that! We absolutely love her neutral-toned crop top
Another classic tip on how to style neutral separates is by pairing a neutral-toned skirt with a black crop top!
Gupshup with mamma with a little bit of photography? Dream come true! Shanaya’s brown spaghetti top teamed with beige joggers is certainly a great outfit for an at-home gossip session with mom
Shanaya shows us just how to layer a neutral-toned crop top with a camouflage oversized jacket. That’s a combination we are totally digging!
The star kid merged the corset trend with the neutral-toned one with this nude-coloured off-shoulder corset dress that looks absolutely magical on her
Shanaya’s leather joggers that featured tucked details paired with a corset top and pointed-toe grey boots, made our hearts flutter
The aspiring actress gave a chic girl spin to a monochrome look with beige trousers and blazer with a brown knotted bralette accessorised with layered necklaces
Shanaya also added a dash of neutral to her beachwear. She was seen posing in a beige bikini top teamed with a crochet sarong featuring a thigh-high slit