Times Sharvari Wagh turned heads

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The Bunty aur Babli 2 actress totally rocked her denim top and jeans look, and those funky sunglasses were the cherry on top!

Demin look 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Showing off her gorgeous curves, she stepped out in a showstopping pink textured midi dress from the Self-Cntrd collection - guaranteed to make a statement!

Pinks and blues

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The gorgeous actress sparkled in a splendid magenta-pink saree with silver trimmings, paired with an exquisite bejeweled blouse

So stunning 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a candy barbie-themed lehenga, with a pink blouse and a sheer dupatta decorated with elaborate embroidery on the skirt

Barbie 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She arrived in style, captivating everyone with her show-stopping blue sequin ensemble - a strapless dress and a shimmering blazer

Glo-glitter 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Sharvari Wagh looked absolutely breathtaking in her Manish Malhotra ensemble. The red chiffon saree paired with a red blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline highlighted her stunning midriff

Sultry style 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Let Sharvari Wagh's style serve as your inspiration for your next knockout ensemble! Think a strapless printed jumpsuit paired with a dramatic floor-length blazer – it's the perfect way to channel your inner fashionista!

Diffusing prints

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress was absolutely stunning in her Itrh silver embellished cut-out dress that accentuated her toned waist and radiated sultry vibes

Alluring 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Channel your inner diva like Sharvari Wagh and flaunt your style with a luxe golden saree from Manish Malhotra. Complete the look with a square neckline blouse and rock any event

Diva

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Sharvari appears beautiful in a satin slip dress featuring a cowl neckline - a look that fits her magnificently!

Satin sweet 

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

The actress oozed power and poise as she stepped out in a stunning pink blazer dress by Monokrom, complete with a glimmering pink shimmer dress

Power dressing

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

She turned heads in a show-stopping yellow ruched dress with an alluring side slit, flaunting her toned legs and adding a dramatic touch with Kohl eyes

Yellow mellow

