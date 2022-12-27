Times Sharvari Wagh turned heads
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Demin look
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Showing off her gorgeous curves, she stepped out in a showstopping pink textured midi dress from the Self-Cntrd collection - guaranteed to make a statement!
Pinks and blues
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The gorgeous actress sparkled in a splendid magenta-pink saree with silver trimmings, paired with an exquisite bejeweled blouse
So stunning
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a candy barbie-themed lehenga, with a pink blouse and a sheer dupatta decorated with elaborate embroidery on the skirt
Barbie
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
She arrived in style, captivating everyone with her show-stopping blue sequin ensemble - a strapless dress and a shimmering blazer
Glo-glitter
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Sharvari Wagh looked absolutely breathtaking in her Manish Malhotra ensemble. The red chiffon saree paired with a red blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline highlighted her stunning midriff
Sultry style
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Let Sharvari Wagh's style serve as your inspiration for your next knockout ensemble! Think a strapless printed jumpsuit paired with a dramatic floor-length blazer – it's the perfect way to channel your inner fashionista!
Diffusing prints
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress was absolutely stunning in her Itrh silver embellished cut-out dress that accentuated her toned waist and radiated sultry vibes
Alluring
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Channel your inner diva like Sharvari Wagh and flaunt your style with a luxe golden saree from Manish Malhotra. Complete the look with a square neckline blouse and rock any event
Diva
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Sharvari appears beautiful in a satin slip dress featuring a cowl neckline - a look that fits her magnificently!
Satin sweet
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
The actress oozed power and poise as she stepped out in a stunning pink blazer dress by Monokrom, complete with a glimmering pink shimmer dress
Power dressing
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
She turned heads in a show-stopping yellow ruched dress with an alluring side slit, flaunting her toned legs and adding a dramatic touch with Kohl eyes
Yellow mellow
