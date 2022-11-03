Times Shilpa Shetty rocked desi style
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 3, 2022
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Shilpa Shetty upped the desi glam quotient in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery and a strappy, orangish-red blouse with a halter neck.
Image: Mayyur Girotra Official Instagram
The diva exudes glam and panache in a signature floral lehenga by Mayyur Girotra.
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
The Dhadkan star left us star-struck with her unconventional desi style in a yellow sharara ensemble.
Image: Itrh instagram
She made a stunning case for sequin drapes by picking out a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals.
Image: Saaksha & Kinni Instagram
She showed us how to ace trendy style in an abstract print, frilled sleeve blouse and a matching chanderi lehenga and an organza dupatta.
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She is the ultimate boho diva in a printed lehenga featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery by Gopi Vaid.
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Her floral-print lehenga in beautiful pink and white shades designed by Varun Bahl is a clear winner!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She exudes retro vibes in a ruffle white saree with classic polka dot prints in black.
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She flaunted her svelte figure in a Violet Paper Dolls printed and embellished ruffle saree by Aisha Rao.
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
She served some major desi goals in a marsala red sequinned lehenga by Zara Umrigar.
