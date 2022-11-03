Heading 3

Times Shilpa Shetty rocked desi style

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Shilpa Shetty upped the desi glam quotient in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery and a strappy, orangish-red blouse with a halter neck. 

Striking In Black

Image: Mayyur Girotra Official Instagram 

The diva exudes glam and panache in a signature floral lehenga by Mayyur Girotra.

Sheer Panache

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

The Dhadkan star left us star-struck with her unconventional desi style in a yellow sharara ensemble. 

Indo-Western Style

Image: Itrh instagram

She made a stunning case for sequin drapes by picking out a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals.

Stunning In Saree

Image: Saaksha & Kinni Instagram

She showed us how to ace trendy style in an abstract print, frilled sleeve blouse and a matching chanderi lehenga and an organza dupatta.

Prints For The Win

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

She is the ultimate boho diva in a printed lehenga featuring exquisite gota and sequin embroidery by Gopi Vaid. 

Boho Diva

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Her floral-print lehenga in beautiful pink and white shades designed by Varun Bahl is a clear winner! 

Floral Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

She exudes retro vibes in a ruffle white saree with classic polka dot prints in black. 

Playful In Polka

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

She flaunted her svelte figure in a Violet Paper Dolls printed and embellished ruffle saree by Aisha Rao. 

What A Poser

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram 

She served some major desi goals in a marsala red sequinned lehenga by Zara Umrigar. 

Sequins & Shine

