Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 13, 2023
Times Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha kept things chic and snazzy in a striped white oversized blazer and matching bottoms
Snazzy
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked superb in a three-piece co-ord that included wide-legged pants, a tube top, and a cropped blazer
Minimalism
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Flawless
The Dabangg actress looked ravishing in a crisp white full-sleeve shirt and a snazzy little mini skirt
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She took things up a notch in a striking black crystal pre-draped concept saree
Dazzling
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She painted the town red in a gorgeous contemporary lehenga by Arpita Mehta
Gorgeous
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She makes a case for bold shades in this embellished neon saree
Neon Magic
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She upped the glam quotient in an all-black shimmery starry-print skirt and jacket
Glam Style
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She looked fabulous in a blood-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a red cape
Fabulous
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi looked pretty hot and tempting in a bright red bodycon number with a thigh-high slit
Spicy Hot
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She rocked a mustard yellow co-ord set featuring a floor-length jacket
Monochrome
