Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

MAY 13, 2023

Times Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha kept things chic and snazzy in a striped white oversized blazer and matching bottoms

Snazzy 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looked superb in a three-piece co-ord that included wide-legged pants, a tube top, and a cropped blazer

Minimalism 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Flawless

The Dabangg actress looked ravishing in a crisp white full-sleeve shirt and a snazzy little mini skirt 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She took things up a notch in a striking black crystal pre-draped concept saree

Dazzling

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She painted the town red in a gorgeous contemporary lehenga by Arpita Mehta

Gorgeous 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She makes a case for bold shades in this embellished neon saree

Neon Magic

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She upped the glam quotient in an all-black shimmery starry-print skirt and jacket 

Glam Style

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She looked fabulous in a blood-red halter-style crop top, a long skirt, and a red cape 

Fabulous 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi looked pretty hot and tempting in a bright red bodycon number with a thigh-high slit 

Spicy Hot

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She rocked a mustard yellow co-ord set featuring a floor-length jacket 

Monochrome 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here