Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 11, 2022
Times Tara Sutaria rocked white outfits
Pretty In A Mini Dress
For an event in the city, Tara was decked up in a white mini laser-cut dress and a white long blazer-style coat layered over it
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
She looked like a diva in her strapless white midi dress featuring a flattering bodycon silhouette
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Bombshell Vibes
In a white slip dress with a corset bodice, Tara exuded major diva vibes!
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Stunning Diva
She served us with a cool summer look by sporting a white cropped tee and blue denim shorts paired together
Image: Pinkvilla
Cool Girl Summer
Her formal upgrade to an all-white look featuring white shorts and a matching tube top is smart and fashionable
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic Is The Way To Go
She chose to keep her off-duty style simple and casual in a pair of white ripped jeans and a tank top and shrug in her favourite shade
Simple Off-Duty Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara turned into a desi kudi as she donned a beautiful white anarkali kurti with chikankari work all over it
Desi Kudi In White
Image: Pinkvilla
For another ethnic look, she was dolled up in a contemporary white lehenga featuring a cropped blouse and ruffled skirt
Lovely In A Lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked chic and elegant in a pristine white pantsuit that she paired with a ribbed turtleneck top
Elegance Redefined
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
The Tadap actress kept things casual in a simple white shirt and blue denim shorts with rolled-up hems
Casuals For The Day
Image: Pinkvilla
