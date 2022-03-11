Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 11, 2022

Times Tara Sutaria rocked white outfits

Heading 3

Pretty In A Mini Dress

For an event in the city, Tara was decked up in a white mini laser-cut dress and a white long blazer-style coat layered over it

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

She looked like a diva in her strapless white midi dress featuring a flattering bodycon silhouette

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Bombshell Vibes

In a white slip dress with a corset bodice, Tara exuded major diva vibes!

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Stunning Diva

She served us with a cool summer look by sporting a white cropped tee and blue denim shorts paired together

Image: Pinkvilla

Cool Girl Summer

Her formal upgrade to an all-white look featuring white shorts and a matching tube top is smart and fashionable

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic Is The Way To Go

She chose to keep her off-duty style simple and casual in a pair of white ripped jeans and a tank top and shrug in her favourite shade

Simple Off-Duty Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara turned into a desi kudi as she donned a beautiful white anarkali kurti with chikankari work all over it

Desi Kudi In White

Image: Pinkvilla

For another ethnic look, she was dolled up in a contemporary white lehenga featuring a cropped blouse and ruffled skirt

Lovely In A Lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked chic and elegant in a pristine white pantsuit that she paired with a ribbed turtleneck top

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

The Tadap actress kept things casual in a simple white shirt and blue denim shorts with rolled-up hems

Casuals For The Day

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:South Indian celebs with their pets

Click Here