Times when divas aced bold red lip shade

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 18, 2023

Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The actress was seen sporting a bright red lipstick with her stylish ensemble

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina and her red lips? A perfect love story! 

Katrina Kaif

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma stunned in a cherry red lipstick

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The red lip shade gave a perfect pop of colour 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

She looks like a goddess in her red lip shade look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday loves flaunting red lips

Ananya Panday

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress flaunts her dark red lipstick 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita wows everytime in red lips

Shamita Shetty

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks glamorous in a red lip shade

Nora Fatehi

