Timothée Chalamet's best fashion moments
Surabhi REDKAR
JAN 07, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Backless Outfit
Timothée Chalamet wore a blood-red backless top to the Venice Film Festival while promoting Bones and All and left everyone stunned
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet looked elegant at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet as he arrived in a crisp white suit by Haider Ackermann
White Suit
Image: Getty Images
Dune star Timothée Chalamet upped his style game as he wore a sparkly suit and no shirt to the Oscars 2022 red carpet
Oscars
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet attended Venice Film Festival sporting a custom sequinned outfit by Haider Ackermann
Sparkly Black
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet shined at Cannes Film Festival 2021 in this gorgeous silver suit by Tom Ford
Silver Suit
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet once again showed his unique choice as he wore a tailored suit by Alexander McQueen with zipper detailing
Zipper Detailing
Image: Getty Images
At the UK premiere of A Beautiful Boy, Timothée Chalamet donned a stunning floral suit with leather boots
Floral Suit
Image: Getty Images
For one of his red carpet appearances, Timothée wore a pair of paint-splattered overalls and rocked them with immense style
Overalls
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet slayed the red carpet in a fashion-forward silk grey belted suit by Haider Ackermann for The King premiere
Silk Suit
Image: Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet donned black leather pants and a sleeve-less pinstripe top at the Milan premiere of Bones and All
Leather Pants
