Heading 3

Timothée Chalamet's best fashion moments

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi REDKAR

JAN 07, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Backless Outfit

Timothée Chalamet wore a blood-red backless top to the Venice Film Festival while promoting Bones and All and left everyone stunned

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet looked elegant at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet as he arrived in a crisp white suit by Haider Ackermann

White Suit

Meghan Markle’s Style Diary

Prince Harry’s Best Suits

Image: Getty Images

Dune star Timothée Chalamet upped his style game as he wore a sparkly suit and no shirt to the Oscars 2022 red carpet

Oscars 

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet attended Venice Film Festival sporting a custom sequinned outfit by Haider Ackermann

Sparkly Black

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet shined at Cannes Film Festival 2021 in this gorgeous silver suit by Tom Ford

Silver Suit

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet once again showed his unique choice as he wore a tailored suit by Alexander McQueen with zipper detailing

Zipper Detailing

Image: Getty Images

At the UK premiere of A Beautiful Boy, Timothée Chalamet donned a stunning floral suit with leather boots

Floral Suit

Image: Getty Images

For one of his red carpet appearances, Timothée wore a pair of paint-splattered overalls and rocked them with immense style

Overalls

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet slayed the red carpet in a fashion-forward silk grey belted suit by Haider Ackermann for The King premiere

Silk Suit

Image: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet donned black leather pants and a sleeve-less pinstripe top at the Milan premiere of Bones and All

Leather Pants

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here