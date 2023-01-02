Tina Datta-Nia Sharma: Trendy eyeliners
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame sported the winged eyeliner look with a crop top and flared pants
Nia Sharma
Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram
The actress looks simply elegant in a white chikankari work kurta set with kohled eyes
Shweta Tiwari
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Kundali Bhagya lead looks stylish in a pink shimmery outfit depicting the 70’s era of fashion
Shraddha Arya
Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
The actress wore a lovely lehenga with jewellery to complete her traditional look
Munmun Dutta
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a black saree and sleeveless blouse, paired with simple red bindi
Tina Datta
Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks like a barbie doll in the picture with pink dress and winged eyeliner
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress donned a fusion look with a black top and nose ring styling
Jennifer Winget
Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Sherdil Shergill fame is making heads turn in a stylish saree and silver jewellery
Surbhi Chandna
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Get a classy look like Mouni Roy in white crop top and black pants with golden choker necklace
Mouni Roy
