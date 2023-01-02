Heading 3

Tina Datta-Nia Sharma: Trendy eyeliners

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame sported the winged eyeliner look with a crop top and flared pants 

Nia Sharma 

Image source- Shweta Tiwari Instagram 

The actress looks simply elegant in a white chikankari work kurta set with kohled eyes

Shweta Tiwari

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Kundali Bhagya lead looks stylish in a pink shimmery outfit depicting the 70’s era of fashion

Shraddha Arya 

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

The actress wore a lovely lehenga with jewellery to complete her traditional look

Munmun Dutta 

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram 

The actress looks gorgeous in a black saree and sleeveless blouse, paired with simple red bindi

Tina Datta 

Image source- Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram 

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks like a barbie doll in the picture with pink dress and winged eyeliner

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram 

The actress donned a fusion look with a black top and nose ring styling

Jennifer Winget

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Sherdil Shergill fame is making heads turn in a stylish saree and silver jewellery

Surbhi Chandna 

Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram 

Get a classy look like Mouni Roy in white crop top and black pants with golden choker necklace

Mouni Roy

