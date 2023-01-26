Heading 3

Tina Datta’s makeup looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi
Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Tina Datta looks gorgeous as she wore a red lipstick and pink eyeshadow along with a red dress

Red hot

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

The actress has worn off-shoulder top and long skirt along with light makeup

Dreamy princess

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami’s mushy PICS

Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa's pics

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Tina Datta looks fashionable in a monochrome gown with shimmery makeup and tied-up hair

Sass queen

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Get complimented for your look at the party with black smokey eye makeup and brown lipstick

Smokey eyes

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Choose a subtle yet charming makeup look for next party like Tina Datta as she sported a light pink lipstick with simple makeup

Dainty look

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks fabulous as she paired blue shimmery outfit with brown lipstick and subtle eye makeup

Coco brown makeup

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

The actress has donned a bold look with a full-fledged dark eye makeup and deep brown lipstick

Bold makeup

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

The Uttaran actress looks beautiful with stylish eye make-up and pink lipstick shade along with silver jewellery

Simply gorgeous

Image source- Tina Datta instagram

Tina Datta has worn a high bun with excellent eye makeup as she wore crop top and denims with saree

Fusion look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here