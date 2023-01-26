Tina Datta’s makeup looks
JAN 26, 2023
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta looks gorgeous as she wore a red lipstick and pink eyeshadow along with a red dress
Red hot
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
The actress has worn off-shoulder top and long skirt along with light makeup
Dreamy princess
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta looks fashionable in a monochrome gown with shimmery makeup and tied-up hair
Sass queen
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Get complimented for your look at the party with black smokey eye makeup and brown lipstick
Smokey eyes
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Choose a subtle yet charming makeup look for next party like Tina Datta as she sported a light pink lipstick with simple makeup
Dainty look
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant looks fabulous as she paired blue shimmery outfit with brown lipstick and subtle eye makeup
Coco brown makeup
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
The actress has donned a bold look with a full-fledged dark eye makeup and deep brown lipstick
Bold makeup
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
The Uttaran actress looks beautiful with stylish eye make-up and pink lipstick shade along with silver jewellery
Simply gorgeous
Image source- Tina Datta instagram
Tina Datta has worn a high bun with excellent eye makeup as she wore crop top and denims with saree
Fusion look
