Tina Datta’s stylish athleisure
FEB 04, 2023
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta looks simply stylish in a loose-fit crop with white joggers and shoes
White co-ords
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant is acing the athleisure look as she donned a loose fit t-shirt with sports shorts
Comfy athleisure
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta looks like a badass diva in a black sports bra and shorts paired with a crop shirt
Babe in black
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta showcased her passion for yoga as she posed doing an aasana wearing a stylish athleisure
Yoga poses
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
The Uttaran fame definitely knows how to slay in athleisure as she posed wearing a grey crop top and tights with a mini skirt
Amidst the nature
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta is quite popular for her unique sense of fashion she paired sports bra with bright pink jeggings
Color pop
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
The Daayan fame looks gorgeous in a blush pink and black shade designer athleisure outfit
Pastel shades
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta has a perfect look for doing yoga practice as she wore a blue sports bra
Headstand
Source- Tina Datta Instagram
Tina Datta looks sizzling in a red athleisure outfit with a printed belt and curled-up hair
Gorgeous in red
