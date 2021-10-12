oct 12, 2021

Tips to ace the skinimalism beauty trend

The first and foremost step for any skincare routine is cleansing. Dare not to sleep with sweat or makeup on as it can give rise to a plethora of skin problems

image credits - Avinash Gowariker

Always use a gentle cleanser for your skin so that it does not rip off the natural oils from your face. Keep your skin type in mind while purchasing a cleanser

For those who have dry skin, use a cream-based cleanser. The ones with oily and combination skin type should opt for a foaming cleanser

Next, clean your face again using a moist cotton pad

After this, exfoliate your skin. It removes the dead skin build up and makes the skin squeaky clean

If you have a dry skin type, look for exfoliators with AHAs aka lactic acid or glycolic acid

For the ones with oily, acne-prone, and combination skin can use BHAs that is salicylic acid to exfoliate

To get a lit-from-within glow, apply moisturiser. People with dry skin should use cream-based moisturiser. For oily and combination skin, gel-based moisturisers work the best

What if we tell you your entire skincare routine is useless if you skip this step, Yes! Sunscreen is the key to protect your skin from a whole lot of damage against UVA and UVB rays

Always use a SPF of more than 30. Also, it is advisable to keep applying sunscreen after every 2 hours

For more updates on skincare, skin, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here