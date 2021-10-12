oct 12, 2021
Tips to ace the skinimalism beauty trend
The first and foremost step for any skincare routine is cleansing. Dare not to sleep with sweat or makeup on as it can give rise to a plethora of skin problems
image credits - Avinash Gowariker
Always use a gentle cleanser for your skin so that it does not rip off the natural oils from your face. Keep your skin type in mind while purchasing a cleanser
For those who have dry skin, use a cream-based cleanser. The ones with oily and combination skin type should opt for a foaming cleanser
Next, clean your face again using a moist cotton pad
After this, exfoliate your skin. It removes the dead skin build up and makes the skin squeaky clean
If you have a dry skin type, look for exfoliators with AHAs aka lactic acid or glycolic acid
For the ones with oily, acne-prone, and combination skin can use BHAs that is salicylic acid to exfoliate
To get a lit-from-within glow, apply moisturiser. People with dry skin should use cream-based moisturiser. For oily and combination skin, gel-based moisturisers work the best
What if we tell you your entire skincare routine is useless if you skip this step, Yes! Sunscreen is the key to protect your skin from a whole lot of damage against UVA and UVB rays
Always use a SPF of more than 30. Also, it is advisable to keep applying sunscreen after every 2 hours
