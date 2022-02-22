Beauty

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 22 2022

Tips to avoid a cakey makeup look

Cakey makeup

If you are a makeup junkie or even a newbie, there are times when your makeup can look cakey, which is so unpleasant!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

One of the common mistakes that you might be committing is applying too much of a product or using too many of them to get full coverage and end up looking like a clown

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Avoid pilling

The simplest way to fix the cakey foundation is to blend it using a brush or a beauty blender until you get even coverage, basically, until the time the product sets in

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Blend well

If you want your makeup to look like a second skin, use a hydrating face mask and then massage your face with some moisturiser to create that naturally flushed look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Hydrate your skin

After a while you have put on the makeup, your skin might look shiny and greasy, use a blotting sheet to get rid of the excess oil

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Blot it away

This one is the trick that even makeup artists swear by! Dampen a beauty blender with a little water and use it to blend wherever your makeup looks cakey

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Damp blender

Always keep a bottle of facial mist handy and whenever you feel your makeup is getting cakey, just spray it on by gently blending it using your fingers

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Facial mist

To fix the product that is deposited in lines and creases of your under-eye, use a setting spray to melt in the excess product

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Less makeup for under-eyes

People with dry skin can end up getting makeup that looks chalky. To fix this, use a few drops of facial oil and pat dry it on the problematic areas

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For dry skin

Make it a point to mix moisturiser with foundation and then apply it on the face. It is extremely lightweight on the skin and gives fuller coverage

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Mix moisturiser+foundation

