Beauty
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 22 2022
Tips to avoid a cakey makeup look
Cakey makeup
If you are a makeup junkie or even a newbie, there are times when your makeup can look cakey, which is so unpleasant!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
One of the common mistakes that you might be committing is applying too much of a product or using too many of them to get full coverage and end up looking like a clown
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Avoid pilling
The simplest way to fix the cakey foundation is to blend it using a brush or a beauty blender until you get even coverage, basically, until the time the product sets in
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Blend well
If you want your makeup to look like a second skin, use a hydrating face mask and then massage your face with some moisturiser to create that naturally flushed look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Hydrate your skin
After a while you have put on the makeup, your skin might look shiny and greasy, use a blotting sheet to get rid of the excess oil
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Blot it away
This one is the trick that even makeup artists swear by! Dampen a beauty blender with a little water and use it to blend wherever your makeup looks cakey
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Damp blender
Always keep a bottle of facial mist handy and whenever you feel your makeup is getting cakey, just spray it on by gently blending it using your fingers
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Facial mist
To fix the product that is deposited in lines and creases of your under-eye, use a setting spray to melt in the excess product
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Less makeup for under-eyes
People with dry skin can end up getting makeup that looks chalky. To fix this, use a few drops of facial oil and pat dry it on the problematic areas
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For dry skin
Make it a point to mix moisturiser with foundation and then apply it on the face. It is extremely lightweight on the skin and gives fuller coverage
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Mix moisturiser+foundation
