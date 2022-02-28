BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
Feb 28, 2022
Tips to find the perfect blush colour
Blush for soft glow
A dab of blush adds a touch of colour to your cheeks and makes your skin look fresh and glowing
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The simplest and the easiest way to choose the perfect shade is by slightly pinching your cheeks and opting for that colour or the one closest to it
Pinch your cheeks
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
If you have a fair complexion, soft shades can look flattering on your skin like pale pink, baby pink or light peach colours that give you a naturally flushed look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Light skin tone
For the ones with medium skin tone, make it a point to stay away from blushes that are lighter than your skin as they can make you look dull
Medium skin tone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
If you have cool undertones, go for bright pink and the ones with warm undertones can opt for rich shades of coral to get that nice, healthy glow on the skin
Warm shades
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Rosy red or a tinge of berry looks delicate and pretty on people with dark skin tones
Dusky skin
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Choosing the right texture is important to get the desired look. People with dry skin should go for creamy blushes and for oily skin, matte formulations work best
Blush formula
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
For a youthful look, sweep off the blush on the apples of your cheeks
Youthful look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Add a touch of colour to your cheekbones to strike a soft and subtle look
Subtle look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
