JOYCE JOYSON

Feb 28, 2022

Tips to find the perfect blush colour

Blush for soft glow

A dab of blush adds a touch of colour to your cheeks and makes your skin look fresh and glowing

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The simplest and the easiest way to choose the perfect shade is by slightly pinching your cheeks and opting for that colour or the one closest to it

Pinch your cheeks

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

If you have a fair complexion, soft shades can look flattering on your skin like pale pink, baby pink or light peach colours that give you a naturally flushed look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Light skin tone

For the ones with medium skin tone, make it a point to stay away from blushes that are lighter than your skin as they can make you look dull

Medium skin tone

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

If you have cool undertones, go for bright pink and the ones with warm undertones can opt for rich shades of coral to get that nice, healthy glow on the skin

Warm shades

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Rosy red or a tinge of berry looks delicate and pretty on people with dark skin tones

Dusky skin

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Choosing the right texture is important to get the desired look. People with dry skin should go for creamy blushes and for oily skin, matte formulations work best

Blush formula

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

For a youthful look, sweep off the blush on the apples of your cheeks

Youthful look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Add a touch of colour to your cheekbones to strike a soft and subtle look

Subtle look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

