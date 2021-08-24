Tips for flawless foundation application
AUGUST 24, 2021
The first and foremost step is finding the foundation shade that matches with your skin tone and provides the kind of coverage that you need
And the second most important step is cleansing your skin right before applying foundation. It helps prevent clogged pores and removes dirt
Follow cleansing with exfoliation that will further help in sweeping any dry, dead skin cells away so that the fondation does not look flaky
And then hydrate your skin with moisturiser, so that the foundation further skins deep into the skin
If you want to ensure a perfectly smooth surface, add primer to your makeup routine. You can go for a colour correcting primer to even out dull skin
Once the canvas is set, then begin with applying just a little bit of foundation, and then add more until you have just the right amount of coverage
Start applying from the center of your face followed by dabbing some foundation on the nose, and in the center of your forehead and chin, then blend outward
Whenever you are applying foundation with either a brush or fingertips, always do it in a stippling motion. Avoid any wiping or rubbing motions
Once you are done with the application, dust some silky loose setting powder to ensure that your foundation won’t budge or look dull
Lastly, if there are any areas where foundation wasn’t enough, dab a concealer over them so that it blends without sweeping your foundation away!
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla