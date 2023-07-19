Heading 3

Tips for a classic wardrobe

A little black dress in your wardrobe is crucial for nailing a classic style

Basic black dress

A white shirt can be worn for interviews or when going out. When paired with a nice bottom, it will elevate the outfit

White shirt

Cardigan

Cardigans can be styled in many different ways so make sure to invest in good quality cardigans

Loafers are always trendy and can be worn on more than one occasion be it formal or informal

Loafers

They're a classic staple that can be paired with multiple outfits and different styles. Make sure to invest in high-quality sneakers for the long term

White sneakers

Invest in a good quality trench coat that can be styled with multiple outfits for and outside of work

Trench coat

A classic pair of white or black jeans are essential for the closet as they can be used for many outfits 

Black or white jeans

A classic and sturdy pair of black heels can help elevate any simple outfit and can also be used for workspaces 

Black Pumps

It is important to invest in a well-fitting blazer for special occasions. It can be styled with both formal and informal outfits

A black blazer

Denim jackets are a wardrobe classic that is always in trend. They can be worn with dresses, pants, or skirts

Denim Jacket

