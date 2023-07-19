pinkvilla
JULY 19, 2023
Tips for a classic wardrobe
Image: Pexels
A little black dress in your wardrobe is crucial for nailing a classic style
Basic black dress
Image: Pexels
A white shirt can be worn for interviews or when going out. When paired with a nice bottom, it will elevate the outfit
White shirt
Image: Pexels
Cardigan
Cardigans can be styled in many different ways so make sure to invest in good quality cardigans
Image: Pexels
Loafers are always trendy and can be worn on more than one occasion be it formal or informal
Loafers
Image: Pexels
They're a classic staple that can be paired with multiple outfits and different styles. Make sure to invest in high-quality sneakers for the long term
White sneakers
Image: Pexels
Invest in a good quality trench coat that can be styled with multiple outfits for and outside of work
Trench coat
Image: Pexels
A classic pair of white or black jeans are essential for the closet as they can be used for many outfits
Black or white jeans
Image: Pexels
A classic and sturdy pair of black heels can help elevate any simple outfit and can also be used for workspaces
Black Pumps
Image: Pexels
It is important to invest in a well-fitting blazer for special occasions. It can be styled with both formal and informal outfits
A black blazer
Image: Pexels
Denim jackets are a wardrobe classic that is always in trend. They can be worn with dresses, pants, or skirts
Denim Jacket
