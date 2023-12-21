pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 21, 2023
Tips for cleaning makeup brushes
Image source - Freepik
Collect all your makeup brushes that need cleaning
Gather Your Brushes
Image source - Freepik
Pick a mild soap or baby shampoo for washing
Use Gentle Soap
Image source - Freepik
Dampen the brush tips with lukewarm water
Wet the Bristles
Image source - Freepik
Put a small amount of soap on your hand or a dish
Apply Soap
Image source - Freepik
Swirl the brush in the soap, creating a gentle lather
Gently Lather
Image source- Pexels
Clean Bristles
Gently scrub bristles with your fingers or a brush pad
Image source- Pexels
Rinse brushes under running water until soap is gone
Rinse Thoroughly
Image source- Pexels
Don't soak the brush handles; water can damage them
Avoid Soaking Handles
Image source- Pexels
Reshape bristles and let brushes air-dry on a towel
Shape and Dry
Image source- Pexels
Clean your brushes regularly to keep them hygienic
Regular Cleaning
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.