Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 21, 2023

Tips for cleaning makeup brushes

Image source - Freepik

Collect all your makeup brushes that need cleaning

Gather Your Brushes

Image source - Freepik

Pick a mild soap or baby shampoo for washing

Use Gentle Soap

Image source - Freepik

Dampen the brush tips with lukewarm water

Wet the Bristles

Image source - Freepik

Put a small amount of soap on your hand or a dish

Apply Soap

Image source - Freepik

Swirl the brush in the soap, creating a gentle lather

Gently Lather

Image source- Pexels

Clean Bristles

Gently scrub bristles with your fingers or a brush pad

Image source- Pexels

Rinse brushes under running water until soap is gone

Rinse Thoroughly

Image source- Pexels

Don't soak the brush handles; water can damage them

Avoid Soaking Handles

Image source- Pexels

Reshape bristles and let brushes air-dry on a towel

Shape and Dry

Image source- Pexels

Clean your brushes regularly to keep them hygienic

 Regular Cleaning

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here