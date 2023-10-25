pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
OCTOBER 25th, 2023
Tips for styling streetwear
Streetwear is all about being eclectic. Don't be afraid to mix different streetwear brands to create a unique style
Mix and match brands
A good pair of sneakers is a must. Invest in a stylish, eye-catching pair to anchor your streetwear look
Statement sneakers
Layering is key. Combine t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and vests to add depth and dimension to your outfit
Layering
Add accessories like caps, beanies, sunglasses, and chains to elevate your look
Accessorize
Graphic t-shirts are a staple in streetwear. They can make a bold statement and add a pop of color
Graphic tees
Loose-fitting clothes are a hallmark of streetwear. Experiment with oversized t-shirts, hoodies, and baggy pants
Baggy and oversized
Neutral tones like black, white, gray, and earthy tones are popular in streetwear, but don't be afraid to incorporate bright and bold colors
Streetwear colors
Invest in cool outerwear pieces like bomber jackets, denim jackets, or parkas to complete your look
Dope outerwear
Streetwear is about mixing different styles. Combine athletic wear with vintage, high-end with thrift store finds, and high fashion with everyday basics
Mix styles
Ultimately, streetwear is about expressing your unique style and attitude. Be confident in what you wear, and you'll pull off the look effortlessly
Confidence is key
