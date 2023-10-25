Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

OCTOBER 25th, 2023

Tips for styling streetwear

Image: Pexels

Streetwear is all about being eclectic. Don't be afraid to mix different streetwear brands to create a unique style

Mix and match brands

Image: Pexels

A good pair of sneakers is a must. Invest in a stylish, eye-catching pair to anchor your streetwear look

Statement sneakers

Image: Pexels

Layering is key. Combine t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, and vests to add depth and dimension to your outfit

Layering

Image: Pexels

Add accessories like caps, beanies, sunglasses, and chains to elevate your look

Accessorize

Image: Pexels

Graphic t-shirts are a staple in streetwear. They can make a bold statement and add a pop of color

Graphic tees

Image: Pexels

Loose-fitting clothes are a hallmark of streetwear. Experiment with oversized t-shirts, hoodies, and baggy pants

Baggy and oversized

Image: Pexels

Neutral tones like black, white, gray, and earthy tones are popular in streetwear, but don't be afraid to incorporate bright and bold colors

Streetwear colors

Image: Pexels

Invest in cool outerwear pieces like bomber jackets, denim jackets, or parkas to complete your look

Dope outerwear

Image: Pexels

Streetwear is about mixing different styles. Combine athletic wear with vintage, high-end with thrift store finds, and high fashion with everyday basics

Mix styles

Image: Pexels

Ultimately, streetwear is about expressing your unique style and attitude. Be confident in what you wear, and you'll pull off the look effortlessly

Confidence is key

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here