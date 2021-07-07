Tips on getting July 07, 2021
rid of greasy hair
Wash your hair with shampoo frequently. Shampoo helps in getting rid of the oil on your scalp
Wash your hair with Apple Cider Vinegar. It has been proven to be effective in getting rid of greasy hair
Apply conditioner just on the tips of your hair and not the roots
Avoid using hair shine-enhancing products
Use a dry shampoo on the days when you can’t wash your hair
Try using a hair mask made up of egg and hair oil
Make sure to clean your hairbrush, as dirty hair brushes can lead to excessive oil in the hair
Don’t touch your hair. Your hands are full of dirt and bacteria. Touching your hair often can lead to these getting accumulated on your scalp
Try using products that contain green tea extract in them as tea helps in making the hair grease-free and healthy
Use a hair scrub to exfoliate your scalp
For more updates on Hair, Beauty, and Haircare, follow Pinkvilla