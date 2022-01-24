Beauty

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 24, 2022

Tips to groom eyebrows

Heading 3

Sweetheart shape

If you have a heart-shaped face like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, then you surely have something to brag about

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

That's because most eyebrow shapes work with this face type, but to add more dimension to your look, go for a rounded eyebrow shape or low arched brow

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Opt for rounded brows

Round-shape face

If you are a round shape beauty like Vidya Balan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then go for arched brows

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Arched brows

They help to create an illusion of length that helps your face look longer and slimmer

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

For the ones with an oval-shaped face like Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, a soft-angled brow and subtle-arch work the best

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Oval-shaped face

As the length of the face is more than the width and usually, people with such face types have high cheekbones they should opt for angled brows to balance the entire look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Angled brows

Elongated face

If you have an elongated face like Katrina Kaif then go for long brows that extend beyond the corners of your ears

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

If you have a broad forehead, wide and high cheekbones with a narrower chin like Malaika Arora, then go for curvy, round brows to make your face look less wide

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Diamond-shape face

People with a square-shaped face like Kareena Kapoor Khan have cheekbones and jawline in proportion and hence they should go for soft angled brows to tone the look

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Square-shaped face

The ones with rectangular-shaped face like Prachi Desai should go for flat eyebrows or ones with slight curve to create the illusion of a shorter face

Image: Prachi Desai Instagram

Rectangular-shaped face

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt’s no makeup looks

Click Here