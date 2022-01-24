Beauty
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 24, 2022
Tips to groom eyebrows
Heading 3
Sweetheart shape
If you have a heart-shaped face like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, then you surely have something to brag about
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
That's because most eyebrow shapes work with this face type, but to add more dimension to your look, go for a rounded eyebrow shape or low arched brow
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Opt for rounded brows
Round-shape face
If you are a round shape beauty like Vidya Balan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, then go for arched brows
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Arched brows
They help to create an illusion of length that helps your face look longer and slimmer
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
For the ones with an oval-shaped face like Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, a soft-angled brow and subtle-arch work the best
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Oval-shaped face
As the length of the face is more than the width and usually, people with such face types have high cheekbones they should opt for angled brows to balance the entire look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Angled brows
Elongated face
If you have an elongated face like Katrina Kaif then go for long brows that extend beyond the corners of your ears
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
If you have a broad forehead, wide and high cheekbones with a narrower chin like Malaika Arora, then go for curvy, round brows to make your face look less wide
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Diamond-shape face
People with a square-shaped face like Kareena Kapoor Khan have cheekbones and jawline in proportion and hence they should go for soft angled brows to tone the look
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Square-shaped face
The ones with rectangular-shaped face like Prachi Desai should go for flat eyebrows or ones with slight curve to create the illusion of a shorter face
Image: Prachi Desai Instagram
Rectangular-shaped face
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt’s no makeup looks