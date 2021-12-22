Tips to nail Kiara Advani’s glowy makeup
JOYCE JOYSON
DEC 22, 2021
Prep up the skin
Create a flawless base by cleansing, toning and using a hydrating moisturiser for a fresh look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Primer
Top it up with a glowing primer, to keep the makeup in place and the look fresh and subtle
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Concealer
Kiara is blessed with flawless skin and doesn't require much concealing
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Cover-up blemishes
But if you have any blemishes, cover them up with a concealer
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Under-eye area
If you wish to apply concealer around your eyes, the trick is to pat it and then blend it seamlessly
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The secret to Kiara's natural-looking makeup lies in using a sheer foundation
Foundation
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The beauty loves to draw attention to her eyes by opting for a subtle eyeliner
Accentuate eyes
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Prime your lids by dabbing some concealer over them and follow it up by applying a warm tone or brown eye shadow
Prep up the lids
Video : Pinkvilla
Apply two coats of lengthening and volumising mascara to the top and bottom lashes to open them up
Mascara Application Method
Pinkvilla
Use a hint of pink-peachy blush to add some warmth to the look
Blush
Kiara Advani Instagram
To give that natural flush to the skin, use a pink-nude shade or a peach lip colour to compliment the blush
Lips
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
