Tips to nail Kiara Advani’s glowy makeup

LIFESTYLE

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 22, 2021

Prep up the skin

Create a flawless base by cleansing, toning and using a hydrating moisturiser for a fresh look

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Primer

Top it up with a glowing primer, to keep the makeup in place and the look fresh and subtle

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Concealer

Kiara is blessed with flawless skin and doesn't require much concealing

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Cover-up blemishes

But if you have any blemishes, cover them up with a concealer

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Under-eye area

If you wish to apply concealer around your eyes, the trick is to pat it and then blend it seamlessly

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The secret to Kiara's natural-looking makeup lies in using a sheer foundation

Foundation

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The beauty loves to draw attention to her eyes by opting for a subtle eyeliner

Accentuate eyes

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Prime your lids by dabbing some concealer over them and follow it up by applying a warm tone or brown eye shadow

Prep up the lids

Video : Pinkvilla

Apply two coats of lengthening and volumising mascara to the top and bottom lashes to open them up

Mascara Application Method

Pinkvilla

Use a hint of pink-peachy blush to add some warmth to the look

Blush

 Kiara Advani Instagram

To give that natural flush to the skin, use a pink-nude shade or a peach lip colour to compliment the blush

Lips

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Wedding looks inspired by Kangana Ranaut

Click Here