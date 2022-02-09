Beauty

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 09, 2022

Tips to pull off clean look makeup trend

Beauty trend

Fresh, dewy and plump-looking skin has now become a beauty statement and we feel there is no reason not to try it

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

For those unfamiliar with the term clean look, we say it's basically an updated version of the popular no-makeup look

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

What is a clean look?

Cleanse your face with a gentle face wash infused with hyaluronic acid to give your skin an instant boost of hydration

Image: Krystle D’Souza Instagram

Start with cleansing

Apply sunscreen all over your face, it can double up as a great primer and give you a more natural look

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

For the base

Next, use a creamy concealer underneath your eyes that can make you look more awake, you can also use it at the other parts of the face to hide blemishes, if any

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Concealer

To get that barely-there look, apply a luminous foundation that will render your face a glowy finish

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Foundation

Next, apply a creamy blush over cheeks, pick up a rosy tone to make your skin appear bright instantly

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Creamy blush

Apply bronzer to give some dimension to your face for a sculpted look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Bronzer

Start by applying lip gloss over your lower lips and then press your lips together to transfer it to the upper lips

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

High shine lip gloss

Lastly, fix your bows using a brow gel and add a few coats of mascara for a fresh-faced look

Image: Neha Sharma Instagram

For eyes

