Beauty
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 09, 2022
Tips to pull off clean look makeup trend
Heading 3
Beauty trend
Fresh, dewy and plump-looking skin has now become a beauty statement and we feel there is no reason not to try it
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
For those unfamiliar with the term clean look, we say it's basically an updated version of the popular no-makeup look
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
What is a clean look?
Cleanse your face with a gentle face wash infused with hyaluronic acid to give your skin an instant boost of hydration
Image: Krystle D’Souza Instagram
Start with cleansing
Apply sunscreen all over your face, it can double up as a great primer and give you a more natural look
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
For the base
Next, use a creamy concealer underneath your eyes that can make you look more awake, you can also use it at the other parts of the face to hide blemishes, if any
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Concealer
To get that barely-there look, apply a luminous foundation that will render your face a glowy finish
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Foundation
Next, apply a creamy blush over cheeks, pick up a rosy tone to make your skin appear bright instantly
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Creamy blush
Apply bronzer to give some dimension to your face for a sculpted look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Bronzer
Start by applying lip gloss over your lower lips and then press your lips together to transfer it to the upper lips
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
High shine lip gloss
Lastly, fix your bows using a brow gel and add a few coats of mascara for a fresh-faced look
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
For eyes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s best lehenga looks