Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

JUNE 13, 2023

Tips to achieve Y2K look

Image: Pexels

Low-rise pants are most commonly known for being popular in the 2000s. Bring back this look by pairing it up with a casual black or white tank top and sneakers

Low rise pants


This trend rose to fashion when private school uniforms turned aspirational overnight. Style your pleated skirt with an oversized sweater and boots

Pleated schoolgirl skirts

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Graphic, bold, and cute baby tees were an iconic fashion statement in the 2000s. They’re often paired with low-rise jeans

Tank tops and baby tees

Image: Pexels

Vintage rugby shirts

This Y2k piece is an effortless way to pull off the 2000s look. Pair it with cargo pants or jeans and some sandals to complete the look

Image: Pexels

Add some pep to your step with some statement chunky sneakers or platform sandals. Style them with low-rise jeans or cargos to complete your outfit

Chunky footwear

Image: Pexels

This is a chic accessory to spice up your Y2K outfit. A mini bag paired with an outfit adds a vintage effect to your look

Mini bags

Image: Pexels

These pants are shorter than your regular-sized pants. They can be paired up with an oversized top or blazer and with a statement pair of shoes to complete the look

Capris

Image: Pexels

Usually made from synthetic fabrics, cotton mesh, or printed silks, this item gives you various outfit options. Pair them with blazers, pants, or a party dress to elevate your outfit

See-through tops

Image: Pexels

Y2K denim was all about making statements with your outfits. This item can be hard to pull off, but if styled correctly they will easily elevate your outfit

Statement denim

Image: Pexels

This accessory screams Y2K and was popular in the 2000s. Pair this statement item with your outfit to complete your look

Frameless sunglasses

