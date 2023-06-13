pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
JUNE 13, 2023
Tips to achieve Y2K look
Image: Pexels
Low-rise pants are most commonly known for being popular in the 2000s. Bring back this look by pairing it up with a casual black or white tank top and sneakers
Low rise pants
This trend rose to fashion when private school uniforms turned aspirational overnight. Style your pleated skirt with an oversized sweater and boots
Pleated schoolgirl skirts
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Graphic, bold, and cute baby tees were an iconic fashion statement in the 2000s. They’re often paired with low-rise jeans
Tank tops and baby tees
Image: Pexels
Vintage rugby shirts
This Y2k piece is an effortless way to pull off the 2000s look. Pair it with cargo pants or jeans and some sandals to complete the look
Image: Pexels
Add some pep to your step with some statement chunky sneakers or platform sandals. Style them with low-rise jeans or cargos to complete your outfit
Chunky footwear
Image: Pexels
This is a chic accessory to spice up your Y2K outfit. A mini bag paired with an outfit adds a vintage effect to your look
Mini bags
Image: Pexels
These pants are shorter than your regular-sized pants. They can be paired up with an oversized top or blazer and with a statement pair of shoes to complete the look
Capris
Image: Pexels
Usually made from synthetic fabrics, cotton mesh, or printed silks, this item gives you various outfit options. Pair them with blazers, pants, or a party dress to elevate your outfit
See-through tops
Image: Pexels
Y2K denim was all about making statements with your outfits. This item can be hard to pull off, but if styled correctly they will easily elevate your outfit
Statement denim
Image: Pexels
This accessory screams Y2K and was popular in the 2000s. Pair this statement item with your outfit to complete your look
Frameless sunglasses
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.