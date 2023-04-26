Tips to carry double dupattas for brides
Jiya Surana
APRIL 26, 2023
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
For your head dupatta choose fabric like net, chiffon etc.
Tip 1
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
Set the lighter dupatta on your head as a veil
Tip 2
Image: Pexels
Choose your head dupatta according to your skin tone
Tip 3
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
Try to choose different colours and break the colour monotony
Tip 4
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
One of the two dupattas should have heavy embellishment
Tip 5
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
If you are a winter bride, pick a velvet or pashmina stole for draping
Tip 6
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
You can take one dupatta over the head, and the other one can be gathered, pleated and pinned in the form of saree style
Tip 7
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
You can place one dupatta on the head and the second one can be simply pinned on the shoulder
Tip 8
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
One over the head and the other one can also be carried diagonally over the elbow
Tip 9
Image: Indian wedding Instagram
One dupatta can be taken like a cape and the other one over the head
Tip 10
