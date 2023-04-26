Heading 3

Tips to carry double dupattas for brides

 Jiya Surana

Fashion

APRIL 26, 2023

Image: Indian wedding Instagram 

For your head dupatta choose fabric like net, chiffon etc.

Tip 1

Image: Indian wedding Instagram 

Set the lighter dupatta on your head as a veil

Tip 2

Image: Pexels 

Choose your head dupatta according to your skin tone

Tip 3

Image: Indian wedding Instagram 

Try to choose different colours and break the colour monotony

Tip 4

Image: Indian wedding Instagram

One of the two dupattas should have heavy embellishment

Tip 5

Image: Indian wedding Instagram

If you are a winter bride, pick a velvet or pashmina stole for draping 

Tip 6

Image: Indian wedding Instagram 

You can take one dupatta over the head, and the other one can be gathered, pleated and pinned in the form of saree style 

Tip 7

Image: Indian wedding Instagram 

You can place one dupatta on the head and the second one can be simply pinned on the shoulder

Tip 8

Image: Indian wedding Instagram 

One over the head and the other one can also be carried diagonally over the elbow

Tip 9

Image: Indian wedding Instagram

One dupatta can be taken like a cape and the other one over the head 

Tip 10

