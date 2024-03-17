pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MARCH 17, 2024
Tips to create a coquette look
Image source- pexels
Soft, natural makeup with a pop of color on the lips or cheeks
#1
Image source- pexels
Playful hairstyles like loose curls, a messy bun, or a half-up, half-down style
#2
Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Choose feminine, figure-flattering clothing with a hint of vintage flair
#3
Image source- pexels
Accessorize with delicate jewelry, such as dainty necklaces or hoop earrings
#4
Image source- pexels
Opt for heels or ballet flats to add a touch of elegance to your outfit
#5
Image source- pexels
#6
Choose a light, floral scent to complement your overall vibe without overwhelming your presence
Image source- pexels
Maintain good posture to exude confidence and allure, whether sitting or standing
#7
Image source- pexels
Incorporate playful accessories like hair ribbons, lace gloves, or a vintage-inspired handbag to add whimsy to your ensemble
Playful accessories
Image source- pexels
Use mascara and eyeliner to highlight your eyes, creating a captivating gaze that draws others in
#9
Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram
By combining these elements, you can effortlessly embody the coquette look
#10
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.