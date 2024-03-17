Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

MARCH 17, 2024

Tips to create a coquette look

Image source- pexels

Soft, natural makeup with a pop of color on the lips or cheeks

#1

Image source- pexels

Playful hairstyles like loose curls, a messy bun, or a half-up, half-down style

#2

Image source- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Choose feminine, figure-flattering clothing with a hint of vintage flair

#3

Image source- pexels

Accessorize with delicate jewelry, such as dainty necklaces or hoop earrings

#4

Image source- pexels

Opt for heels or ballet flats to add a touch of elegance to your outfit

#5

Image source- pexels

#6

 Choose a light, floral scent to complement your overall vibe without overwhelming your presence

Image source- pexels

Maintain good posture to exude confidence and allure, whether sitting or standing

#7

Image source- pexels

 Incorporate playful accessories like hair ribbons, lace gloves, or a vintage-inspired handbag to add whimsy to your ensemble

Playful accessories

Image source- pexels

 Use mascara and eyeliner to highlight your eyes, creating a captivating gaze that draws others in

#9

Image source- Tripti Dimri’s Instagram

By combining these elements, you can effortlessly embody the coquette look 

#10

