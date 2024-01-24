pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
JANUARY 24, 2024
Tips to help your hair grow faster
Image: Freepik
Regular scalp massages stimulate blood flow, promoting hair growth
Massage your scalp
Image: Freepik
Keeping your hair and scalp clean prevents clogged pores, supporting healthy growth
Good hair hygiene
Image: Freepik
Nutrient-rich foods nourish your hair from the inside out, aiding in faster growth
Healthy diet
Image: Freepik
Regular trims prevent split ends, ensuring healthier and faster-growing hair
Image: Freepik
Excessive use of heat tools can damage hair; limit styling to encourage growth
Limit heat styling
Image: Freepik
Reduce stress
Minimizing stress helps maintain a balanced hormonal environment, supporting hair growth
Image: Freepik
Use a gentle shampoo and avoid harsh chemicals to keep your hair healthy
Shampoo correctly
Image: Freepik
Regular washing removes dirt and oil, maintaining a clean and optimal scalp environment
Shampoo regularly
Image: Freepik
Silk pillowcases reduce friction, preventing breakage and promoting hair growth
Sleep on silk
Image: Freepik
Loose hairstyles reduce tension on hair strands, preventing damage and supporting growth
Avoid tight hairstyles
