Jiya Surana
Fashion
September 14, 2023
Tips to look stylish at work
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Putting together an awesome outfit in the morning will help to set the tone for the rest of the day
Work outfit
Image: Alaya F Instagram
We give you a few important tips on dressing stylishly to work every single day
Styling tips
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
#1
Switch up your blazer. Add a fashionable edge to your work outfit by throwing on a trendy blazer rather than your regular one
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Can’t go wrong with Indo-western. A simple suit paired with jhumkas is all you need for nailing work style
#2
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Say yes to stripes
#3
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Amp up the classics by wearing black pants, a pencil skirt, or a white shirt
#4
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
Invest in a vest. A vest jacket or a sleeveless blazer can instantly make an outfit office-ready
#5
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Make the most of your jumpsuit
#6
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
A work-ready purse can dress up your basics for the office
#7
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Follow these to ensure that you’re the best dressed in any office!
