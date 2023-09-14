Heading 3

Tips to look stylish at work

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

Putting together an awesome outfit in the morning will help to set the tone for the rest of the day

Work outfit

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

We give you a few important tips on dressing stylishly to work every single day

Styling tips 

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram

#1

Switch up your blazer. Add a fashionable edge to your work outfit by throwing on a trendy blazer rather than your regular one

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Can’t go wrong with Indo-western. A simple suit paired with jhumkas is  all you need for nailing work style

#2

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram 

Say yes to stripes

#3

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Amp up the classics by wearing black pants, a pencil skirt, or a white shirt

#4

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

Invest in a vest. A vest jacket or a sleeveless blazer can instantly make an outfit office-ready

#5

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Make the most of your jumpsuit

#6

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

A work-ready purse can dress up your basics for the office 

#7

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram 

Follow these to ensure that you’re the best dressed in any office!

