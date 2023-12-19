Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 19, 2023

Tips to make hair color last longer

Image source- Pexels

Choose products specifically designed for color-treated hair to prevent fading

Use color-protecting shampoo and conditioner

Image source- Pexels

Hot water can strip away color, so opt for cooler temperatures when washing your hair

Wash hair in cool water

Image source- Pexels

Washing your hair less frequently helps maintain color, as over-washing can contribute to fading

Limit washing frequency

Image source - Freepik

Sunlight can fade hair color, so wear a hat or use products with UV protection 

 Avoid sun exposure

Image source - Freepik

Moisturize your hair regularly with deep conditioning treatments to keep it healthy and the color vibrant

Deep conditioning treatments

Image source - Freepik

Avoid heat styling

Excessive use of heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons can accelerate color fading

Image source - Freepik

Wear a swim cap or wet your hair with clean water before swimming to minimize chlorine absorption 

Protect hair in chlorinated water

Image source - Freepik

Sulfates can strip away color, so opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners

Choose sulfate-free products

Image source - Freepik

Keep up with root touch-ups to maintain a consistent and fresh look

Touch-up roots regularly 

Image source - Freepik

Minimize exposure to harsh chemicals like chlorine and excessive styling products

Avoid harsh chemicals

