December 19, 2023
Tips to make hair color last longer
Choose products specifically designed for color-treated hair to prevent fading
Use color-protecting shampoo and conditioner
Hot water can strip away color, so opt for cooler temperatures when washing your hair
Wash hair in cool water
Washing your hair less frequently helps maintain color, as over-washing can contribute to fading
Limit washing frequency
Sunlight can fade hair color, so wear a hat or use products with UV protection
Avoid sun exposure
Moisturize your hair regularly with deep conditioning treatments to keep it healthy and the color vibrant
Deep conditioning treatments
Avoid heat styling
Excessive use of heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons can accelerate color fading
Wear a swim cap or wet your hair with clean water before swimming to minimize chlorine absorption
Protect hair in chlorinated water
Sulfates can strip away color, so opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners
Choose sulfate-free products
Keep up with root touch-ups to maintain a consistent and fresh look
Touch-up roots regularly
Minimize exposure to harsh chemicals like chlorine and excessive styling products
Avoid harsh chemicals
