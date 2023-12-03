Heading 3

Tips to Organize Makeup Collection

Image: Pexels 

Group similar makeup items together, like lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundations, for easy access

Sort by category

Image: Pexels 

Toss expired or unused products to keep your collection fresh and organized

Declutter regularly

Image: Pexels 

Separate your makeup drawers into sections to prevent items from getting mixed up

 Use drawer dividers

Image: Pexels 

Store makeup in transparent containers to quickly spot what you need

Clear containers

Image: Pexels 

Keep your everyday makeup easily reachable for a quick morning routine

Daily essentials handy

Image: Pexels 

Use a small bag for on-the-go makeup to keep essentials compact and accessible

 Travel-sized organizer

Image: Pexels 

Labeling helps identify products quickly, especially if stored in opaque containers

 Label containers

Image: Pexels 

Stand tall products, like brushes and eyeliners, upright to save space and visibility

Store vertically

Image: Pexels 

Wipe down containers and products to maintain cleanliness and prevent mess

Clean regularly

Image: Pexels 

Rotate through products to ensure everything gets used, preventing clutter

 Create a rotation system

