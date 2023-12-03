pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 03, 2023
Tips to Organize Makeup Collection
Group similar makeup items together, like lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundations, for easy access
Sort by category
Toss expired or unused products to keep your collection fresh and organized
Declutter regularly
Separate your makeup drawers into sections to prevent items from getting mixed up
Use drawer dividers
Store makeup in transparent containers to quickly spot what you need
Clear containers
Keep your everyday makeup easily reachable for a quick morning routine
Daily essentials handy
Use a small bag for on-the-go makeup to keep essentials compact and accessible
Travel-sized organizer
Labeling helps identify products quickly, especially if stored in opaque containers
Label containers
Stand tall products, like brushes and eyeliners, upright to save space and visibility
Store vertically
Wipe down containers and products to maintain cleanliness and prevent mess
Clean regularly
Rotate through products to ensure everything gets used, preventing clutter
Create a rotation system
