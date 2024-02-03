Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Tips to stop hair fall

Eat a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals to nourish your hair

Healthy Diet

Avoid harsh treatments and handle your hair gently while washing and brushing

Gentle Hair Care

Keep your scalp clean by washing your hair regularly with a mild shampoo

Regular Washing

Minimize the use of heat styling tools like straighteners and curlers to prevent hair damage

Avoid Heat Styling

Drink enough water daily to maintain overall hair health and hydration

Stay Hydrated

Reduce Stress

Manage stress through relaxation techniques as stress can contribute to hair fall

Engage in regular physical activity to improve blood circulation to the scalp

Regular Exercise

Ensure you get enough sleep each night for overall well-being, including hair health

Adequate Sleep

Loose hairstyles reduce tension on the hair and help prevent breakage

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

If hair fall persists, seek advice from a dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalized solutions

Consult a Professional

