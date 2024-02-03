pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
Tips to stop hair fall
Eat a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals to nourish your hair
Healthy Diet
Avoid harsh treatments and handle your hair gently while washing and brushing
Gentle Hair Care
Keep your scalp clean by washing your hair regularly with a mild shampoo
Regular Washing
Minimize the use of heat styling tools like straighteners and curlers to prevent hair damage
Avoid Heat Styling
Drink enough water daily to maintain overall hair health and hydration
Stay Hydrated
Reduce Stress
Manage stress through relaxation techniques as stress can contribute to hair fall
Engage in regular physical activity to improve blood circulation to the scalp
Regular Exercise
Ensure you get enough sleep each night for overall well-being, including hair health
Adequate Sleep
Loose hairstyles reduce tension on the hair and help prevent breakage
Avoid Tight Hairstyles
If hair fall persists, seek advice from a dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalized solutions
Consult a Professional
