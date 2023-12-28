Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

December 28, 2023

Tips to take care of dyed hair

Image: Pexels

Choose sulfate-free, color-safe shampoos and conditioners to prevent the color from fading

Color-Safe Shampoo and Conditioner

Image: Pexels

Wash your hair with cold water to help seal the hair cuticle and lock in the color

Wash with Cold Water

Image: Pexels

Try to wash your hair less frequently to preserve the color

Limit Washing

Image: Pexels

Use a deep conditioning treatment or mask regularly to keep your hair hydrated and nourished

Deep Conditioning Treatments

Image: Pexels

Sun exposure can cause color fading. Wear a hat or use products with UV protection to shield your hair from the sun's harmful rays

Protect Your Hair from UV Rays

Image: Pexels

Avoid Heat Styling

Limit the use of heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons, as excessive heat can contribute to color fading and damage

Image: Pexels

Chlorine in swimming pools can strip away hair color. Before swimming, wet your hair and apply a leave-in conditioner or oil to create a protective barrier

Avoid Chlorine

Image: Pexels

Schedule regular hair trims to remove split ends and maintain the overall health of your hair

Trim Regularly

Image: Pexels

Consider wearing protective styles like braids or updos to minimize friction and prevent color rubbing off

Protective Styles

Image: Pexels

Consider using color-enhancing products specifically designed for dyed hair

Use Color-Enhancing Products

