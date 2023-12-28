pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
December 28, 2023
Tips to take care of dyed hair
Image: Pexels
Choose sulfate-free, color-safe shampoos and conditioners to prevent the color from fading
Color-Safe Shampoo and Conditioner
Image: Pexels
Wash your hair with cold water to help seal the hair cuticle and lock in the color
Wash with Cold Water
Image: Pexels
Try to wash your hair less frequently to preserve the color
Limit Washing
Image: Pexels
Use a deep conditioning treatment or mask regularly to keep your hair hydrated and nourished
Deep Conditioning Treatments
Image: Pexels
Sun exposure can cause color fading. Wear a hat or use products with UV protection to shield your hair from the sun's harmful rays
Protect Your Hair from UV Rays
Image: Pexels
Avoid Heat Styling
Limit the use of heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons, as excessive heat can contribute to color fading and damage
Image: Pexels
Chlorine in swimming pools can strip away hair color. Before swimming, wet your hair and apply a leave-in conditioner or oil to create a protective barrier
Avoid Chlorine
Image: Pexels
Schedule regular hair trims to remove split ends and maintain the overall health of your hair
Trim Regularly
Image: Pexels
Consider wearing protective styles like braids or updos to minimize friction and prevent color rubbing off
Protective Styles
Image: Pexels
Consider using color-enhancing products specifically designed for dyed hair
Use Color-Enhancing Products
