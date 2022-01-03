Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
03 DEC , 2022
Tips to wake up to a beautiful skin
CTM ritual
Practice cleaning, toning and moisturising daily, twice a day. Trust us, this is the best that you can do for your skin
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Add vitamin E to moisturiser
Mix a few drops of Vitamin E to your regular moisturiser as it helps to boost the skin repair process and leaves you with a lovely glow
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Milk and turmeric mask
Milk contains lactic acid, which helps improve skin tone and turmeric contains antibacterial and skin brightening properties
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
DIY face mask
Mix raw milk and turmeric to form a paste and apply it to the face. Rinse off in the morning with cold water
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Facial yoga
It boosts blood circulation and thereby gives the skin a natural glow and also makes it firmer
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Strengthens facial muscle
Pout your lips and smile, do this around 10 times, so it can give you that chiselled jawline that you always desired
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Sleep on silk
Sleep on a silk pillowcase as it helps to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay and also keeps your hair frizz-free
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Under-eye cream
For bright eyes, keep your Under eye cream in the fridge for a few minutes and then apply it under the eyes to de-puff it almost instantaneously
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Cucumber and olive oil mask
Olive oil provides deep moisturisation and cucumber helps to soothe the skin
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
DIY mask
To get soft smooth skin overnight, mix cucumber juice and olive oil and apply it to the face. Wash it off in the morning
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
