03 DEC , 2022

Tips to wake up to a beautiful skin

CTM ritual

Practice cleaning, toning and moisturising daily, twice a day. Trust us, this is the best that you can do for your skin

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Add vitamin E to moisturiser

Mix a few drops of Vitamin E to your regular moisturiser as it helps to boost the skin repair process and leaves you with a lovely glow

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

 Milk and turmeric mask

Milk contains lactic acid, which helps improve skin tone and turmeric contains antibacterial and skin brightening properties

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

DIY face mask

Mix raw milk and turmeric to form a paste and apply it to the face. Rinse off in the morning with cold water

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Facial yoga

It boosts blood circulation and thereby gives the skin a natural glow and also makes it firmer

Image: Avneet Kaur  Instagram

Strengthens facial muscle

Pout your lips and smile, do this around 10 times, so it can give you that chiselled jawline that you always desired

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Sleep on silk

Sleep on a silk pillowcase as it helps to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay and also keeps your hair frizz-free

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Under-eye cream

For bright eyes, keep your Under eye cream in the fridge for a few minutes and then apply it under the eyes to de-puff it almost instantaneously

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Cucumber and olive oil mask

Olive oil provides deep moisturisation and cucumber helps to soothe the skin

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

DIY mask

To get soft smooth skin overnight, mix cucumber juice and olive oil and apply it to the face. Wash it off in the morning

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

