TMKOC: Munmun Datta's ethnic outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Clad in this traditional Bengali saree and beautiful jewellery, Munmun effortlessly defines style and elegance

Bengali Beauty

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Decked up in this purple embellished lehenga and pink dupatta, the actress wore her grace and beauty with perfection 

Festive Ready

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Munmun is here to steal the show with her gorgeous looks and fabulous outfit collection. Here, she looks pretty in a mint blue embroidered sharara

Blue-tiful lady

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Munmun’s closet holds some spectacular ethnic outfits, and she makes several heads turn when she dons one like these

Pretty in Pink

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Slaying in this stylish grey lehenga, Munmun is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice

Slaying

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Another classic look served by the diva! Munmun looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow sharara and proves her fashion game

Sunshine Girl

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

In case if you think sarees are cliche, look at Munmun acing her six-yard look in a peach and black printed stylish saree 

Stunner

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Look at this diva making hearts skip a beat with her ethnic outfits and beauty! Munmun looks stunning in this pink and green traditional lehenga

Stop and Stare

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Munmun in ethnic outfits is a sight to behold! Here, she gave major outfit goals as she is dressed in a pretty pastel pink and green lehenga

Simply gorgeous 

Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram 

Cherishing every moment but also dishing out fashion goals! Munmun looks extremely gorgeous in this yellow ethnic outfit 

Defining Elegance

