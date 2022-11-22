TMKOC: Munmun Datta's ethnic outfits
Pramila Mandal
NOV 22, 2022
FASHION
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Clad in this traditional Bengali saree and beautiful jewellery, Munmun effortlessly defines style and elegance
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Decked up in this purple embellished lehenga and pink dupatta, the actress wore her grace and beauty with perfection
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmun is here to steal the show with her gorgeous looks and fabulous outfit collection. Here, she looks pretty in a mint blue embroidered sharara
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmun’s closet holds some spectacular ethnic outfits, and she makes several heads turn when she dons one like these
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Slaying in this stylish grey lehenga, Munmun is definitely raising the bars of fashion with her extravagant outfit choice
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Another classic look served by the diva! Munmun looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow sharara and proves her fashion game
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
In case if you think sarees are cliche, look at Munmun acing her six-yard look in a peach and black printed stylish saree
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Look at this diva making hearts skip a beat with her ethnic outfits and beauty! Munmun looks stunning in this pink and green traditional lehenga
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Munmun in ethnic outfits is a sight to behold! Here, she gave major outfit goals as she is dressed in a pretty pastel pink and green lehenga
Image Source- Munmun Dutta Instagram
Cherishing every moment but also dishing out fashion goals! Munmun looks extremely gorgeous in this yellow ethnic outfit
