Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 24, 2024

To-be-bride Arti Singh’s Style Diaries

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

Arti opted for a vibrant pink lehenga set; consisting of a sweetheart neckline blouse, matching skirt, and a sheer dupatta

#1

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

Singh donned a white and beige combination ensemble set with a halter neck and frills that looked extremely elegant

#2

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

The Telly actor’s black bodycon, full-length and backless fit is a stunning ensemble 

#3

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

The Bigg Boss actor sported a pink full-length gown that was flowy and stylish; ideal for casual affairs and travelling 

#4

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

Arti beat the cold waves with this super cool and comfortable chequered woolen jacket 

#5

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

#6

She donned this extremely heavy and embellished suit salvar and complemented her look with a yellow dupatta 

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

The bride-to-be looked ethereal in this bandhani print lehenga adorned with red hue detailing; she accessorized her look with an Indian-style choker 

#7

Photographer: Instagram@rohan_production

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

Singh sported a pink knee-length dress that looked comfy and chic; paired with white sneakers 

#8

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

Arti stunned in a multicolored lehenga; set with a plunging neckline blouse. She opted for a graceful bun hairstyle to go with it 

#9

Photographer: @iam_kunalverma 

Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5

The Diva stunned in a tangerine ensemble paired with a Multi colored vibrant bralette 

#10

