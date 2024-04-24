Heading 3
To-be-bride Arti Singh’s Style Diaries
Arti opted for a vibrant pink lehenga set; consisting of a sweetheart neckline blouse, matching skirt, and a sheer dupatta
#1
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
Singh donned a white and beige combination ensemble set with a halter neck and frills that looked extremely elegant
#2
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
The Telly actor’s black bodycon, full-length and backless fit is a stunning ensemble
#3
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
The Bigg Boss actor sported a pink full-length gown that was flowy and stylish; ideal for casual affairs and travelling
#4
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
Arti beat the cold waves with this super cool and comfortable chequered woolen jacket
#5
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
#6
She donned this extremely heavy and embellished suit salvar and complemented her look with a yellow dupatta
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
The bride-to-be looked ethereal in this bandhani print lehenga adorned with red hue detailing; she accessorized her look with an Indian-style choker
#7
Photographer: Instagram@rohan_production
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
Singh sported a pink knee-length dress that looked comfy and chic; paired with white sneakers
#8
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
Arti stunned in a multicolored lehenga; set with a plunging neckline blouse. She opted for a graceful bun hairstyle to go with it
#9
Photographer: @iam_kunalverma
Image Source: Instagram@artisingh5
The Diva stunned in a tangerine ensemble paired with a Multi colored vibrant bralette
#10
