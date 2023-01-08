Tom Cruise : Style Evolution
Image: Getty Images
Comic-Con Ready
Tom Cruise rocked a simple green shirt as he attended the Comic-Con and the actor proves how he can look good in anything
Image: Getty Images
Take notes from Tom Cruise on how to dress perfectly when posing alongside the Eiffel Tower in Paris
Paris Look
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise's street style is equally impressive and we love the actor's pick of going for a regular polo t-shirt and jeans
Dinner Outing
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise arrived on a bike sporting a black leather jacket at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2006
Biker Look
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise hasn't always stuck to suits when it comes to his red carpet appearances and this simplistic look is one of them
Casual Look
Image: Getty Images
At the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, Tom Cruise arrived in style sporting a crisp suit and walked the red carpet donning shades
Top Gun Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise knows how to dress perfectly for every occasion and this look of the actor from a talk show appearance proves that
Talk Show Look
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise can rock a tuxedo like no one else, the actor knows how to amp it up further with shades as seen in this fashion outing
Tuxedo Attire
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise donned the perfect three-piece suit at the Mission Impossible: Fallout premiere and looked dapper as always
Three- Piece Suit
Image: Getty Images
Tom Cruise during one of his event appearances sported this casual yet stylish look consisting of a pastel-shaded polo t-shirt
Polo Tee
