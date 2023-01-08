Heading 3

​​Tom Cruise : Style Evolution

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi REDKAR

JAN 08, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Comic-Con Ready

Tom Cruise rocked a simple green shirt as he attended the Comic-Con and the actor proves how he can look good in anything

Image: Getty Images

Take notes from Tom Cruise on how to dress perfectly when posing alongside the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Paris Look

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise's street style is equally impressive and we love the actor's pick of going for a regular polo t-shirt and jeans

Dinner Outing

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise arrived on a bike sporting a black leather jacket at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2006

Biker Look

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise hasn't always stuck to suits when it comes to his red carpet appearances and this simplistic look is one of them

Casual Look

Image: Getty Images

At the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, Tom Cruise arrived in style sporting a crisp suit and walked the red carpet donning shades

Top Gun Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise knows how to dress perfectly for every occasion and this look of the actor from a talk show appearance proves that

Talk Show Look

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise can rock a tuxedo like no one else, the actor knows how to amp it up further with shades as seen in this fashion outing

Tuxedo Attire

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise donned the perfect three-piece suit at the Mission Impossible: Fallout premiere and looked dapper as always

Three- Piece Suit

Image: Getty Images

Tom Cruise during one of his event appearances sported this casual yet stylish look consisting of a pastel-shaded polo t-shirt

Polo Tee

