Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 29, 2024

Top 10 Arjun Kapoor’s Formal Looks

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Photographer: Instagram@Tridevsudevan 

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Arjun paired his crisp white shirt with a velvet blue coat and looked extremely suave! 

#1


Kapoor pulled off an all black suit look and accessorized with super cool shades 

#2

Photographer-Instagram@sanket.s.kamble 

Instagram@arjunkapoor

AK amalgamated formal and casual styles in this look; he paired a denim jacket with classic white shirt-black trousers 

#3

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Photographer- Instagram@onegreymood 

The ishaqzaade actor looks incredibly stylish in his emerald green suit set, which gives him a striking appearance

#4

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Photographer- Instagram@onegreymood 

Blue makes everything better! He yet again slayed in a suit and looked classy

#5

Instagram@arjunkapoor

#6

The Ki And Ka star opted for a black blazer detailed with silver prints that made him look effortlessly stylish 

Photographer- Instagram@bharat_rawail 

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Velvet blazers are in vogue and Arjun clearly knows how to style them magnificently! 

#7

Photographer-@Instagram@sanket.s.kamble 

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Photographer-Instagram@sanket.s.kamble 

He pulled off an olive green blazer and paired it with a floral printed green shirt and black trousers 

#8

Instagram@arjunkapoor

This Anamika Khanna’s double breasted suit had silver detailing on it which enhanced his look immaculately 

#9

Photographer-Instagram@bharat_rawail 

Instagram@arjunkapoor

Arjun once again rocked a fusion look by combining his formal attire with a super stylish leather jacket

#10

Photographer-Instagram@samrat.02

Instagram@arjunkapoor

