Instagram@arjunkapoor
Photographer: Instagram@Tridevsudevan
Instagram@arjunkapoor
Arjun paired his crisp white shirt with a velvet blue coat and looked extremely suave!
#1
#1
Kapoor pulled off an all black suit look and accessorized with super cool shades
#2
Photographer-Instagram@sanket.s.kamble
Instagram@arjunkapoor
#2
AK amalgamated formal and casual styles in this look; he paired a denim jacket with classic white shirt-black trousers
#3
Instagram@arjunkapoor
Photographer- Instagram@onegreymood
#3
The ishaqzaade actor looks incredibly stylish in his emerald green suit set, which gives him a striking appearance
#4
Instagram@arjunkapoor
Photographer- Instagram@onegreymood
#4
Blue makes everything better! He yet again slayed in a suit and looked classy
#5
Instagram@arjunkapoor
#6
#5
The Ki And Ka star opted for a black blazer detailed with silver prints that made him look effortlessly stylish
Photographer- Instagram@bharat_rawail
Instagram@arjunkapoor
#6
Velvet blazers are in vogue and Arjun clearly knows how to style them magnificently!
#7
Photographer-@Instagram@sanket.s.kamble
Instagram@arjunkapoor
Photographer-Instagram@sanket.s.kamble
#7
He pulled off an olive green blazer and paired it with a floral printed green shirt and black trousers
#8
Instagram@arjunkapoor
#8
This Anamika Khanna's double breasted suit had silver detailing on it which enhanced his look immaculately
#9
Photographer-Instagram@bharat_rawail
Instagram@arjunkapoor
#9
Arjun once again rocked a fusion look by combining his formal attire with a super stylish leather jacket
#10
Photographer-Instagram@samrat.02
Instagram@arjunkapoor
