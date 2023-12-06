pinkvilla
December 06, 2023
Top 10 beautiful loose hairstyles
Image: Pexels
Style your loose hair with an ivory lace head scarf to create a classic, glamorous look
Lace scarf
Image: Pexels
Opt for this cute twisted mini bun duo for any casual outing
The space buns
Image: Pexels
Slay any fancy event by pinning the back of the front portion of your hair and adorning it with some shimmering hair jewels
Jeweled hair
Image: Pexels
Indulge in a cool and modern vibe by making stunning loose braids on both sides of your hair
The double half braids
Image: Pexels
To get this look, pin up your hair tresses on top and leave the rest open
Half Up, Half Down
Image: Pexels
Elevate your style game by simply transforming your hair into some stunning waves
Wavy locks
Image: Pexels
On busy mornings, a simple ear tuck secured by hair pins can be the ultimate game-changer
Simple ear tuck
Image: Pexels
Ace both casual and formal events with this extravagant hairstyle
The half bun
Image: Pexels
Make the casual half-up ponytail look dazzling by adding a colorful ribbon
Grace with hair ribbon
Image: Pexels
Tie your hair back into a half-up bubble braid to create this chic style
Half bubble braid
