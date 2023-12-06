Heading 3

Top 10 beautiful loose hairstyles

Image: Pexels 

Style your loose hair with an ivory lace head scarf to create a classic, glamorous look 

Lace scarf

Image: Pexels 

Opt for this cute twisted mini bun duo for any casual outing 

The space buns

Image: Pexels 

Slay any fancy event by pinning the back of the front portion of your hair and adorning it with some shimmering hair jewels 

Jeweled hair 

Image: Pexels 

Indulge in a cool and modern vibe by making stunning loose braids on both sides of your hair

The double half braids 

Image: Pexels 

To get this look, pin up your hair tresses on top and leave the rest open

Half Up, Half Down 

Image: Pexels 

Elevate your style game by simply transforming your hair into some stunning waves   

Wavy locks 

Image: Pexels 

On busy mornings, a simple ear tuck secured by hair pins can be the ultimate game-changer 

Simple ear tuck

Image: Pexels 

Ace both casual and formal events with this extravagant hairstyle 

The half bun

Image: Pexels 

Make the casual half-up ponytail look dazzling by adding a colorful ribbon 

Grace with hair ribbon

Image: Pexels 

Tie your hair back into a half-up bubble braid to create this chic style 

Half bubble braid

