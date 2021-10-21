oct 21, 2021
Top 10 benefits of using rose water
Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, rose water helps in treating multiple internal as well as external ailments
Rose water also has powerful antiseptic properties that can help in preventing and treating ocular infections
Experts suggest that rose water has traditionally been used to treat soreness in the throat
As a beauty product, it can help in enhancing the skin complexion and reduce skin redness
Rich in powerful antioxidants, rose petals and rose oil can help protect cells from damage by providing potential lipid peroxidation inhibitory effects
Studies have found that rose water can have strong antidepressant and antianxiety properties and can therefore be used to relieve anxiety
Some evidence also shows that rose water can positively influence digestion and relieve digestive upset by improving bile secretion
Due to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties, rose water can help wounds heal faster and fight off infection from cuts and burns
Commonly used in aromatherapy, rose water and rose essential oil help relieve headaches
Rose water works to soothe irritated skin and may reduce the appearance of wrinkles when applied topically
