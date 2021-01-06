10
Bold Looks of Disha Patani January 06, 2021
Recently, Disha Patani wore a spotless white bikini and struck a happy pose that left us in awe of her flawless beauty!
If looks could kill, we’d let Disha Patani do the honours for us!
She looks every inch sizzling hot in a bright pink bodycon dress
Disha Patani set the temperatures soaring in a thigh-high slit skirt and spaghetti strap top
The Malang actress looks stunning in a ruffled white sleeveless dress by Rat & Boa
Disha looks smoking hot in a strapless black gown by Aiisha Ramadan and we are fans already!
Giving us major beach vacay goals, she picked out a powder blue bikini set and showed us how it’s done!
Keeping things edgy, Disha stepped out in a red bandage dress that had a sweetheart neckline and hugged her frame at the right places
she sets beach goals in a floral monokini and we cannot get enough of her sultry look
Disha Patani always manages to pull off the boldest look. And this one is proof enough!
