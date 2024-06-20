Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Fashion
june 20, 2024
Top 10 Bollywood divas in jumpsuit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Shershaah actress looks stunning in a sparkly pink jumpsuit and silver boots
Kiara Advani
The Dhadkan star makes an elegant style statement in a crisp white jumpsuit and an oversized quilted blazer
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Chandani Mehta Instagram
The Bhediya actress dazzles in a blush-pink jumpsuit featuring a corset boning and a feathered neckline
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mili actress wears an electric blue jumpsuit that is feminine and chic at the same time
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor served some style goals in a one-shoulder hot pink jumpsuit
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
The Saaho actress turned up the style quotient in a monotone red pantsuit with cut sleeves
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia exudes chic-girl vibes in a well-tailored blue jumpsuit featuring puffy sleeves
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara made a strong case for bright colors by picking out a bright pink jumpsuit
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Mrunal Thakur
The Jersey actress dials up the glam quotient in a tailored all-green jumpsuit
Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram
The PK actress kept things edgy in an ink-blue denim jumpsuit
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
