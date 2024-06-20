Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana 

Fashion

june 20, 2024

Top 10 Bollywood divas in jumpsuit

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Shershaah actress looks stunning in a sparkly pink jumpsuit and silver boots

Kiara Advani

The Dhadkan star makes an elegant style statement in a crisp white jumpsuit and an oversized quilted blazer 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Chandani Mehta Instagram

The Bhediya actress dazzles in a blush-pink jumpsuit featuring a corset boning and a feathered neckline

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mili actress wears an electric blue jumpsuit that is feminine and chic at the same time

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor served some style goals in a one-shoulder hot pink jumpsuit 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

The Saaho actress turned up the style quotient in a monotone red pantsuit with cut sleeves 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Alia Bhatt 

Alia exudes chic-girl vibes in a well-tailored blue jumpsuit featuring puffy sleeves 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara made a strong case for bright colors by picking out a bright pink jumpsuit 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Mrunal Thakur

The Jersey actress dials up the glam quotient in a tailored all-green jumpsuit 

Image: Sheefa J Gilani Instagram

The PK actress kept things edgy in an ink-blue denim jumpsuit 

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here